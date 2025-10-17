Star batter Virat Kohli is set to play his first international game in over seven months, with India slated to take on Australia in the first ODI in Perth on Sunday. The 36-year-old former India captain became a one-format player after retiring from Tests earlier this year. He had retired from the shortest format in 2024 after India won the T20 World Cup, beating South Africa in the final in Barbados. While his ODI future also remains uncertain, with reports suggesting that he might not be around for the 2027 World Cup, Kohli is chasing a world record, which he can achieve during the three-match ODI series against Australia.

He needs one hundred to break the record for most centuries by a batter in a single format. Kohli is currently tied with 51 centuries, level with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his career with 51 tons in Test cricket. Since the inception of cricket, only two players-Kohli and Tendulkar-have ever achieved the landmark of scoring 50 or more centuries in a single format.

Overall, Tendulkar leads the list in international cricket history with 100 tons (51 Test, 49 ODIs) while Kohli is second with 82 tons to his name (51 ODIs, 30 Tests, 1 T20Is).

Virat also thrives heavily in Australian playing conditions, having scored 1,327 runs in 29 ODIs at an average of 51.03 and a strike rate of over 89, with five centuries and six fifties in 29 innings and a best score of 133*.

His last five innings against Australia are: 54, 56, 85, 54 and 84, all half-centuries. His last five innings in Australia are: 104, 46, 21, 89 and 63. Kohli also holds the record for most centuries by a visiting player Down Under across all formats (17).

He will also have the chance to match Rohit Sharma's record for most ODI centuries against Australia in Australia. Rohit leads the list with four, while Kohli has three so far.

(With ANI Inputs)