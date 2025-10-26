Gautam Gambhir has enjoyed some excellent highs as well as some crushing lows during his tenure as India's head coach so far. While Gambhir has guided India to Champions Trophy 2025 and Asia Cup 2025 glory, he has also overseen devastating Test series defeats to New Zealand and Australia. Following India's 2-1 ODI series defeat to Australia in October, India's 1983 World Cup-winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth has called Gambhir out for making "hasty" decisions, pointing out that results under him have been largely extreme, be it good or bad.

"India have been at the two extremes under Gambhir. The results have been either deadly or extremely horrible," Srikkanth stated, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"That's why he shouldn't keep changing things hastily. It's important to keep the right combination. India luckily escaped in England, especially Virat Kohli and also Rohit Sharma," Srikkanth said.

Gambhir and India suffered their first two ODI defeats of 2025 in the recently-concluded series against Australia, having earlier won the Champions Trophy without losing a game.

However, Rohit Sharma's century, along with a half-century by Virat Kohli, propelled India to a nine-wicket victory in the third ODI at Sydney.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Rohit Sharma for looking like "a million dollars, all set and poised" during his century against Australia in the third ODI at Sydney, while he also said that Virat Kohli, who scored a brilliant 70-odd runs, was looking like "he is properly enjoying himself".

Rohit's spectacular 121* in 125 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes brought the power, while Virat's serene 74* in 81 balls showcased immensely brilliant strike rotation, calculated risk-taking abilities. Both put on a 168-run stand unbeaten to help India chase 236 runs and avoid a series whitewash with a nine-wicket win against the Aussies.

Speaking on Ash ki Baat, Ashwin said, "What stuck out with Rohit, that he looked proper fit and lean. That is why he is able to get those runs and get going. Even while running with Gill, he wanted a third run, but Gill refused. The quality of batting is always there, but if you are fit, you lose weight, you are able to feel light, and skill will take over. Rohit is looking a million dollars. He is looking all set and poised."