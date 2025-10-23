Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer stood tall and weathered the storm in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday after the hosts removed Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early. The duo stitched a 113-run stand for the third wicket that saw both players score half-centuries as India put 264/9 on the board while batting first. Over the course of their stay, Rohit and Shreyas also had a minor argument over a quick single after Iyer turned down the opportunity.

Rohit, looking to make the most of his patient start to the game, was constantly on the lookout for quick singles in a bid to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, he and Shreyas displayed a slight lack of chemistry, which may have prevented them from adding more runs to the partnership.

Here is how a conversation between them about a quick single was caught on the stump mic:

Rohit: "Shreyas, this was a single."

Iyer: "Arre aap karke dekho, mere ko mat bolo na phir (You call it, don't look at me then)."

Rohit: "Arre tere ko call dena padega. Wo saatwa over daal raha hai yaar (You will have to call first, then. He's bowling the seventh over.)"

Iyer: "Mujhe uska angle pata nahi hai. Call do na (I don't know the angle he is running at. Give the call)".

Rohit: "Main nahi de sakta hun ye call (I can't give you that call)".

Iyer: "Saamne hai aapke. (It's in front of you)".

Rohit nods his head to conclude the chat.

Rohit almost got himself run out in the match earlier when he was involved in a mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill. The Hitman, however, managed to return to the crease in time before the bails could be distrubed. Rohit learned from the lesson and refused to take a similar risk with Iyer at the other end of the pitch.

Rohit departed after scoring 73 runs, while Shreyas was dismissed for 61. Later, Axar Patel's 44 and Harshit Rana's unbeaten 24 helped India put a respectable total of 264/9 on the board.