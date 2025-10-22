Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both in the final phase of their international careers, are facing a race against time. Being active in only one format means that the two batting greats have limited opportunities to prove themselves, if they want to be serious contenders for a spot in the 2027 World Cup squad. The age factor also can't be ruled out—Rohit is nearing 39, while Kohli will turn 37 next month. In such a scenario, Kohli and Rohit returned to international cricket after over seven months, only to score 0 and 8 in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

Ricky Ponting, former Australia captain, was not amused.

"The one thing I don't like hearing from anyone is that 'I've achieved everything in the game,' because I think you still have to have some really short-term goals and not just be hanging on to try and get through to the 2027 World Cup," Ponting said on ICC Review ahead of the second ODI between India and Australia.

"Virat's always been a highly motivated person. And I'd like to think that he's probably sat down and even just given himself some goals and things that he can achieve in this series here in Australia, and not be just waiting and killing time for that next World Cup to come around. What we know with both of those guys, at their absolute best—yes, of course they're in India's best team. But can they find their best between now and when that World Cup comes around?" he added.

Ravi Shastri, former India coach, said the nature of the pitch played a role in the poor scores in Perth.

"I mean, they came back, they got caught on a dodgy pitch. It was a good toss to win for Australia, and then the weather was such that it was not easy. When you come back from a long layoff, you are obviously going to be rusty," said the former coach.

"It's not easy for any overseas team to land in Australia, say, two days prior to a game in Perth and adjust to those conditions straight away—especially when you have that extra bounce and are up against quality fast bowlers. But I think only time will tell. They'll go to Adelaide, they have some time off to get into the nets, get their minds sorted, and get back into action."

India will play Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.