Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Prasidh Krishna took the internet by storm after the trio took an Uber ride in Adelaide, leaving the driver shell-shocked. In a video going viral on social media, the driver was seen waiting for his pickup and was totally taken aback after he realised that his customers were the Indian cricket stars. All three players are a part of the Indian team, which is currently in Australia for a white-ball series. The visitors lost the first two ODIs of the three-match series on Thursday, with the final match to be played on Saturday in Sydney.

The viral video moment was captured through a dashcam placed on the vehicle. In the video, Krishna was seen sitting beside the driver while Jaiswal and Jurel were lodged in the backseats.

Jaisu, Jurel and Prasidh in an Uber ride in Adelaide pic.twitter.com/c3FuVP9PeN — Wren (@vyomanaut02) October 22, 2025

The driver tried to remain calm throughout the journey and just focused on driving, without showing any kind of excitement, but the initial expressions on his face summed up how surprised he was. Interestingly, all three players were once teammates in the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

The ongoing ODI series was nothing less than a nightmare for the Indian team. The series, which marked the return of the star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket after a gap of seven months, saw the Indian side slump against the mighty Australians.

Kohli's comeback was a totally forgettable one as he registered two consecutive ducks. On the other hand, Rohit, who was dismissed for 8 in the first ODI, made a comeback in the second match and scored 73.

In the second ODI, India posted a total of 264/9 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first. In return, Australia chased down the target in just 46.2 overs with two wickets in hand.

"We had just enough runs on the board. Never easy when you drop a couple of chances to be able to defend that kind of a total. In the first game, it (the toss) was more crucial because of the rain. But in this game, I wouldn't say that much because both the teams played for almost 50 overs. The wicket was doing a little bit more initially. But I think the wicket settled pretty nicely after 15-20 overs," said India Skipper Shubman Gill after the match.