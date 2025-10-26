India pacer Harshit Rana did wonders with the ball in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, picking up four wickets for 39 runs in 8.4 overs. Harshit has been quietly looking to deliver for India, not just with the ball but with the bat too. His cameo at the end of India's batting in the second ODI gave the team a fighting total. Yet, there are some in the 'outside world' who don't think the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer deserves a spot in the ODI team. As Harshit looked to silence the outside noise with his performance during the course of the Australia ODI series, head coach Gautam Gambhir is said to have issued a clear warning.

Harshit's childhood coach Shravan Kumar revealed the details of a phone call between the two, as questions were raised over Harshit's selection to the ODI team. The pacer was even picked over Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI at the Sydney match, leaving many baffled.

Amid criticism over Harshit's selection, Gambhir reportedly gave a clear warning to the young pacer: "Perform kar, warna bahar bitha dunga" [Perform, or I will make you sit outside the team].

In a chat with the Times of India, Shravan said: "He called me and told me that he wanted to shut the outside noise with his performance. I just said, 'Believe in yourself.' I know some cricketers say he is close to Gambhir. But Gambhir knows how to identify talent, and he backs them. He has backed a lot of cricketers, and they have done wonders for their team. He in fact scolded Harshit badly. He told him directly, 'Perform kar, warna bahar bitha dunga.' He sends a clear message to whoever you are."

Rana, a pacer who is only 23, has had to face severe criticism and even allegations of nepotism over his connection with Gambhir. "Let's give him some time," his childhood coach added.

Shravan also criticised India's 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth over the comments he made against Harshit.

"First Krishnamachari Srikkanth took the case of this kid. After retirement, cricketers have started their YouTube channels to earn, but please don't scrutinise any kid who just started. They have the right to guide, to scold, but please don't say anything for your YouTube channel's visibility," Shravan said.