Shubman Gill endured a difficult first experience as captain of India in ODIs, losing his first game against Australia on Sunday. India were comprehensively outclassed by Australia in a rain-affected match, as the hosts chased down a target of 131 with 4.5 overs to spare in a 26-over contest. Following the match, Gill's tactics have come under fire from experts. Former India opener and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra has questioned Gill's bowling changes, and, in particular, Gill's usage of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Upon taking the new ball, Arshdeep had impressed in his opening spell, picking up the wicket of maverick Australian opener Travis Head with just his second delivery.

However, Arshdeep was taken off the attack after just two overs instead of being given a more prolonged go at the Australian batting. Arshdeep was reintroduced again in the 17th over, by which point the match had firmly slipped out of India's hands.

"Arshdeep Singh bowled only two of the first 16 overs. He claimed a wicket in one of them. I could not understand the thinking. The total wasn't big enough to hold him back," Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"He was bowling well and one bowler could bowl six overs. I thought Arshdeep would be that bowler because he had claimed a wicket. I am trying to wrap my head around the fact that he bowled only two of the first 16 overs," Chopra added.

The other pacers in the Indian bowling lineup - Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy - failed to pick up a single wicket between themselves.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh stayed unbeaten from start to finish, guiding his team home with a knock of 48.

Wicket-keeper batter Josh Philippe played a fiery innings of 37 off just 29 balls, helping Australia cruise home.