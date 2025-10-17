Australia batter Travis Head was all praise for India veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, ahead of the first ODI in Perth on Sunday. The two are set to play their first international match in over seven months, having retired from Test cricket earlier this year. However, there has been a lot of chatter about the duo's future and whether they will participate in the 2027 World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

On Friday, Australia's Head and India all-rounder Axar Patel spoke to the media at the Optus Stadium, the venue for the series-opener.

Head spoke highly of Kohli and Rohit, labelling them as two of the greatest white-ball players of all-time. However, while speaking on Kohli and Rohit's future, the southpaw turned and looked directly at Axar, who was standing next to him, seemingly asking for confirmation about the duo's future.

Axar responded with a big smile and a chuckle, declining to officially confirm or deny the speculation, thus keeping the mystery and the joke alive.

"They have been awesome for India, probably Axar can speak more highly about them than myself. But two quality players, two of the best white-ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is not that far behind," Head said.

"Someone who opens the batting. I have huge regard for what Rohit has been able to do. I am sure they will be missed at some stage, but I think they both are going until 2027 (looks at Axar Patel and the all-rounder smiles). They both are trying to get to the World Cup. It is great for the game that they are still playing," he added.

Axar also backed Kohli and Rohit to do well during the three-match series.

Axar said: "They are world-class players. They know what to do, and they are ready to go. They are professionals and they know what to do. They are ready to go."

"If you speak about their form, they have been preparing well, hence I think they are ready. Everyone has given their fitness Test, they are raring to go now," he added.