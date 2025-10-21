The first ODI between India and Australia at Perth was interrupted by rain on four separate occasions, leading to frustration among fans and only a 26-over-a-side contest. However, stadium officials at the Adelaide Oval - the venue for the second ODI - have seemingly come up with innovative ways of reducing the damage caused by rain. According to reports, ultraviolet (UV) lights were used on the pitch at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, two days ahead of the match. This was done in order to improve the pitch condition following persistent showers in the area.

As per a video report by RevSportz, officials could be seen setting up a system to apply bright UV lights on the Adelaide Oval pitch.

The UV lights provide additional heat, helping in reducing the moisture on the pitch and drying it up at a quicker rate.

Rain has been a constant factor in Adelaide ahead of the match on Thursday, October 23. According to AccuWeather, rain is in the forecast for both days ahead of the game. However, the forecast also predicts that rain is unlikely to be a factor on the day of the match itself.

On Sunday, four stoppages had to be made during the Indian batting due to on-and-off rain. Despite the downpour not being particularly heavy, its recurring nature forced the match to be halted on multiple occasions.

India paid the price for the rain delays, suffering a stop-start innings that saw them go down to 45/4 at one stage. India ultimately recovered to 136/9 in their 26 overs, but then saw Australia receive a revised target of 131 after Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method calculations.

India will be aiming to bounce back and level the series in the second ODI. In particular, the batting unit will hope to put up an improved showing. In the first ODI, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer managed scores of 8, 10, 0 and 11 respectively.