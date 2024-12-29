Virat Kohli was seen setting the field during Australia's second innings of the 4th Test in Melbourne on Sunday. The former India captain rolled back the glory days as he was actively involved in team discussions. Kohli, who stepped down as Test captain in 2022, was seen helping India skipper Rohit Sharma in making the field changes. He was also constantly on Rohit's ear as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj stunned Australia's top-order. A video of the same went viral on social media.

King Kohli Setting The Field Set .

Virat Kohli Leading The Team #ViratKohli https://t.co/eboOf5NYal pic.twitter.com/jabmi8vqj3 — Bhuuuva (@bhuuuva) December 29, 2024

In another video, Kohli was seen guiding Siraj on where to bowl to Steve Smith, whom the Indian pacer eventually dismissed few balls later.

Kone se... Kone se!!



LEADER KOHLI taking charge & guiding Siraj!!



The energy, the leadership, the passion-Leader Virat Kohli leading by example! His presence and mentorship on the field are priceless. What a sight to see! #LeadershipGoals #TeamIndia #Kohli #Siraj#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/GeadOtYQvy — Kumar:/b (@pan_ghat) December 29, 2024

Siraj and Bumrah dismantled the Aussies top and middle order, but the hosts fought hard on the back of Marnus Labuschagne (70) and Pat Cummins (41).

Tailenders Nathan Lyon (41 not out) and Scott Boland (10 not out) extended Australia's lead to 333 at stumps on Sunday. The duo will resume on Day 5, having already put on a 55-run stand for the final wicket.

India will need the biggest successful fourth-innings run chase at the MCG on Monday if they are to win the Boxing Day Test after a thrilling Day 4 play.

The previous highest successful fourth innings score to win a Test at the MCG was England's 332/7 over Australia back in 1928.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently locked at 1-1 as the two teams are fighting for the World Test Championship final spot scheduled to be played at Lord's in June 2025.

Australia are in a strong position to finish in top-two. They will also tour Sri Lanka next year for an additional two Tests, meaning they could theoretically draw 2-2 with India and stay in contention for a place in the final.

India, on the other hand, need to win the ongoing and final Test against Australia to ensure qualification. Any other outcome, however, would leave their fate dependent on other results to reach the finale at Lord's.