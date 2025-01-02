India captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be part of the side's plans, as far as the Test set-up is concerned, post the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Rohit has come under fierce criticism for his recent poor form with the bat, while his leadership has also come under heavy scrutiny in the aftermath of India's home Test series loss to New Zealand. According to a report in the Times of India, Rohit is unlikely to continue as a Test cricketer after the series against Australia, but his retirement from the format might not be imminent.

While Rohit's exit might put the team in a state of uncertainty, the report also explored the possibility of star batter Virat Kohli's return in leadership role. The report said that former India captain is being more vocal in the field and frequently addressed team huddles.

Kohli stepped down from the role as India's most successful Test captain. He led India in 68 matches with an outstanding win rate, winning 40 matches while only losing 17.

He was also the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia (a 2-1 success in 2018/19). His possible re-elevation could stem from the fact that the selectors may not have enough faith in the younger generation of players, as far as captaincy in concerned.

Rohit's uncertain future could well mean that he has already played his final Test, with reports emerging over the past few days that the India captain might not feature in the series-deciding Test against Australia, getting underway in Sydney on Friday.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn't exactly rule out the prospect of Rohit warming the bench in Sydney. He said that the final call on the playing XI would be taken after looking at the pitch on match day.

"Everything is fine with Rohit and I don't think it's anything traditional. The head coach is here and that should be good enough. We are going to have a look at the wicket and finalise (the team) tomorrow," Gambhir said at a press conference.

Asked again if Rohit would be part of that team, Gambhir responded: "The answer remains the same."

(With AFP Inputs)