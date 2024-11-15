Former Australia all-rounder Brendon Julian has backed the hosts to beat India inside four days in the upcoming first Test of a five-match Test series, starting November 22 in Perth. After being blown away by New Zealand at home earlier this month, Julian reckoned that India have plenty of areas to address ahead of the series-opener at the Optus Stadium. India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the first Test due to personal reasons, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the team in his absence.

Julian suggested Bumrah might be under a bit of extra pressure with Rohit not around in Perth, something which might affect his bowling.

"The Aussies will clean up India in 4 days. There are worrying signs for India, straight at the top. Rohit Sharma is not playing the first Test; he has come out and said that. So Jasprit Bumrah will captain the side. Now that's a lot of pressure when you're the opening bowler. He is a wonderful bowler; no doubt about that. But all of a sudden when you're opening the bowling and captaining the side, that's a whole different ball game," Julian told Fox Cricket.

Julian, who played 7 Tests and 25 ODIs between 1993 and 1999, also claimed out-of-form batter Virat Kohli is not on the same page as Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"The way that Virat Kohli got out against New Zealand - for him to get out like that in that Test series was unbelievable. Kohli is not at his best. He is not gelling with the captain probably and the coach but having said that, he can quickly turn it around. But if they start pulling in Perth, I reckon it'll be all over," he added.

Kohli, a player who has always been a crowd-puller in Australia, is once again generating significant buzz. His presence in Australia is synonymous with high viewership and extensive media coverage.

However, the upcoming series holds immense significance for Kohli. It is viewed as a make-or-break phase in his illustrious career. The former Indian captain is under pressure to regain his form and secure his spot in the Test team amid a potential transition phase, with younger talents waiting for their chance in the playing eleven.

Advertisement

Kohli's current form is a cause for concern. In 19 international matches this year, the 80-time centurion has managed to score only 488 runs at an average of 20.33, with just two half-centuries in 25 innings and a highest score of 76. His struggles in Test cricket have been particularly troubling, given his past dominance in the format.