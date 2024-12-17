It was a disappointing show from Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli once again as he was dismissed cheaply on Day 3 of the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Monday. Kohli managed to score just three runs before he was caught behind the wicket by Alex Carey off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. Besides the century in the first Test, Kohli has been extremely inconsistent for the team and at stumps, India were left struggling on 51/4. During his analysis, Pujara pointed out that Kohli's strength lies in playing against the old ball. With India's top-order batters also struggling for runs, he has been forced to play the new ball, and his 'technique' has not helped.

"We were discussing that he has been forced to play the new ball. He has gotten out whenever he has played the new ball. When he played the old ball, he scored a hundred in Perth. So that's also a very big point," Pujara said on Star Sports.

"His technique isn't made for the new ball. His batting should come after 10, 15 or 20 overs. If he plays the new ball, the bowlers are fresh and their confidence is also high. When they get two wickets, the entire team is charged up," the Indian cricket team batter added.

Coming to the match, Brisbane's weather came to India's rescue as most of Monday's play was lost because of rain on the third day of the third Test against Australia at the Gabba.

A rattled India limped to 51-4 at stumps on a day when the Australians were only able to bowl 17 overs at the visitors and players left the field seven times due to downpours.

KL Rahul was on 33 at the end of a wet day along with skipper Rohit Sharma, who was yet to score.

Needing 245 to avoid the follow-on, India lost three early wickets in the first session, after earlier bowling Australia out for 445.

