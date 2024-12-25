Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma was left irritated by a fan's request during practice at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia starting Thursday. With the series tied at 1-1 after three matches, this match is extremely important when it comes to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final dreams for both sides. Just after practice ended on Tuesday, a female fan repeatedly urged Rohit to call Shubman Gill and said that she was his fan. In a video by Revsportz, Rohit was seen gesturing towards the fan to come back later as Gill had already finished his training. However, the fan kept shouting for Gill prompting Rohit to respond loudly - “Kaha se lau? (where will I get him?)”

The trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant is aboard "the same boat" when it comes to erratic form in the ongoing Test series against Australia but skipper Rohit Sharma feels none of them should be "overburdened" with suggestions as it would complicate matters.

Save Jaiswal's 161 in the second innings in the opening Test in Perth, white-ball vice-captain Gill and maverick match-winner Pant have endured poor scores in the three Tests so far.

Jaiswal's struggles in the first innings are well-documented while Gill and Pant have been frittering away good starts.

"All these boys like Gill, Jaiswal and Pant are all in the same boat. (They know) what they are capable of doing, we shouldn't complicate those things," Rohit was categorical in his assessment ahead of Boxing Day Test here when asked individually about the troika which will form the core of Indian batting in the next decade.

The soon-to-be 23 Jaiswal didn't have any double-digit score in the first innings of either Perth, Adelaide or Brisbane but the skipper knows the worth of his talent.

"Jaiswal is coming here for the first time. He has already shown what he is capable of. He has got so much talent, when you have a guy like him, you don't want to tamper too much with his mindset.

"Let him be as free as possible and not over-burden him with too many thoughts regarding his batting. He understands his batting more than any one of us and that's how he has played his cricket," the skipper stood firmly behind his young colleague.

(With PTI inputs)