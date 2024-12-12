Australia roared back into contention in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, levelling the series 1-1 with a dominant 10-wicket victory in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. Now, with the third Test set to commence at the Gabba on Saturday, former cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh believe the balance of power has shifted in Australia's favour. Gavaskar highlighted the impact of momentum on the series. "The momentum that India got after the win in Perth went away in the ten-day gap before the second Test," Gavaskar told the official broadcasters Star Sports. "Now the momentum is with Australia because they have won the Adelaide Test, and with just three days before the Gabba Test starts, the momentum is certainly with them."

Harbhajan echoed Gavaskar's sentiments, calling the series one of the toughest in recent years due to both teams' ability to bounce back from adversity. Reflecting on the high stakes, the former spinner said, "What happened to Australia in Perth they wouldn't have thought, and also India wouldn't have thought what would happen at Adelaide after their magnificent victory in Perth. But now, if we look at it as a three-match series, India has to win at least two matches to claim the trophy. Their best chance to win would be in Sydney and Melbourne, but a victory at Gabba would set the tone for India to dominate the series."

The upcoming match at the Gabba rekindles memories of India's historic victory in January 2021. A depleted Indian team, led by a fearless Rishabh Pant, who scored an unbeaten 89, chased down a daunting target of 328 runs, ending Australia's 32-year winning streak at the venue.

However, this time, the circumstances are different. Australia, buoyed by their comprehensive win in Adelaide, appear to have the upper hand. India, on the other hand, must quickly regroup and address concerns in both batting and bowling to challenge Australia in Brisbane, a venue known for its pace-friendly conditions.