IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said after the match

"Obviously to have interruptions like that wasn't great, but going to Melbourne at 1-1 pretty much gives us that confidence to go out there and pull things towards us. The situation we were in just after lunch (on Day 4), needed someone to stand up and take us through, we knew with the weather, we knew it wasn't going to be a full game. Credit to Jadeja, the way he played and Rahul, the way he played was magnificent at the top of the order. the fight that Akash Deep and Bumrah was great to watch, we have seen them work so hard at the nets (on their batting)."