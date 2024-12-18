India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 5 Highlights: Big Blow To WTC Final Hopes As India vs Australia 3rd Test Ends In A Draw
India vs Australia Highlights: Incessant rainfall in Brisbane made the third Test between India and Australia end in a draw.
India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 5: Incessant rainfall in Brisbane made the third Test between India and Australia end in a draw. On the fifth, India lost their last wicket and then removed seven wickets of Australia before the hosts declared their innings at 89. India were given a target of 275 to win the match and Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul scored four runs each as India reach 8/0 before the play was called-off. With this, the five-match series remained levelled 1-1 as both the teams will look to take a lead in the upcoming Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne. (Scorecard)
Here are the Highlights of India vs Australia 3rd Test Match Day 5, straight from The Gabba, Brisbane -
- 11:37 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said after the match"Obviously to have interruptions like that wasn't great, but going to Melbourne at 1-1 pretty much gives us that confidence to go out there and pull things towards us. The situation we were in just after lunch (on Day 4), needed someone to stand up and take us through, we knew with the weather, we knew it wasn't going to be a full game. Credit to Jadeja, the way he played and Rahul, the way he played was magnificent at the top of the order. the fight that Akash Deep and Bumrah was great to watch, we have seen them work so hard at the nets (on their batting)."
- 11:24 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Ashwin announces retirementAnd it's official now!!! One of the greatest all-rounders of India, Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket. He attends the press conference with skipper Rohit Sharma and makes the decision public. Ashwin has been a major contributor in India cricket, who has played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is. He has scored 3503 runs and scalped 537 wickets in Tests.
- 11:06 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Stumps, Match DrawnAnd it is official that the day's play has been finally called-off due to the incessant rain in Brisbane. This means the third Test between India and Australia has ended in a draw. The five-match series is still levelled 1-1 as the action now moves to Melbourne for the fourth and the Boxing Day Test.
- 10:56 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Ashwin to retire?OHHH NOO!!!! Amid this frustrating rain break, we are getting some heartbreaking reports. India veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to retire after the completion of this match. As per the visuals, he can been having a emotional hug with star batter Virat Kohli.
- 10:39 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Restart delayed due to rainAfter the bad light's interruption, the rain plays a spoilsport again and delays the resumption of the match. The rain is getting heavier and there are no signs of play right now. However, we need to wait for an official update.
- 10:17 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Tea breakWith the halt due to the bad light, the second session on Day 5 of the third Test between India and Australia also comes to an end. At Tea, India's score read 8/0 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4*) and KL Rahul (4*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The visitors now need 267 runs more to win this match.
- 10:08 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Play stoppedAs were hoping for some brilliant chase from India, the game gets halted due to bad light. The players have been called back to the dressing room and the ground staff has quickly spread the covers on the field. We guess there will be no coming back from here as the weather conditions are too bad. But, we will remain hopeful for a miracle.
- 10:04 (IST)IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2, Live: Steady start for IndiaIndia are off to a steady start in the chase of 275 against Australia. The Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are playing a smart game by not showing the aggression. In the first two overs, they have successfully rotated the strike and kept the scoreboard going. They will be aiming for some boundaries in the upcoming overs.IND 7/0 (2 overs)
- 09:55 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: We are backIndia have taken the crease in the chase of 275 runs on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have opened the proceedings. The duo need to steadily move ahead as India need to protect their wickets, in order to remain alive in the competition. For Australia, Mitchell Starc will be bowling the first over. Let's play!!!
- 09:48 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Australia declare at 89/7Australia have finally declared their innings at 89/7. India now need 275 runs to win the third Test in Brisbane. For Australia, Pat Cummins scored 22 while Alex Carey scored 20. Apart from them, Travis Head also scored 17. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each.
- 09:46 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: OUTOUT!!! Jasprit Bumrah finally puts an end to a small but effective carnage of Pat Cummins and gives India their seventh wicket. In the previous over of Mohammed Siraj, Cummins hits a boundary and a six and gives Australia some momentum but Bumrah enters the attack and spoils the party for him. The Australian skipper tries to go for a big hit again but this time, his shot lands in the hands of KL Rahul at the cover. Seventh wicket gone for Australia.AUS 85/7 (17.1 overs)
- 09:31 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Cummins returning some favoursAfter pacer Akash Deep stood for India against the lethal bowling attack of Australia on Day 4 and helped the visitors escape the follow-on, Pat Cummins is now returning the favour. In the previous over of Akash Deep, Cummins brilliantly hits a boundary and a six as the Indian pacer leaks 13 runs. The partnership between Cummins and Alex Carey can change the momentum of the game.AUS 73/6 (16 overs)
- 09:26 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: OUTOUT!!!! And they have done it!!! Mohammed Siraj has given India the biggest wicket ever as he dismissed the dangerous Travis Head for 17. Head tries to go for a big but gets beaten by Siraj's pace. Head fails to time the shot properly as the ball hits the top edge and goes up in the air and lands safely into the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. A round of applause and cheers can be heard across The Gabba as the fans know the importance of Head's wicket. Sixth wicket gone for Australia.AUS 60/6 (14.4 overs)
- 09:17 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Australia rely on HeadAs half of the Australian team has departed, the onus has fallen on the shoulders of Travis Head. Seeing his terrific form in the recent games, India are definitely not going to take him lightly and his wicket is a crucial one. He now been joined by Alex Carey and the duo need to form a partnership, in order to help Australia post a good total.AUS 44/5 (13 overs)
- 09:06 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: OUTOUT!!! Is this Rishabh Pant or Superman?? Mohammed Siraj has joined the party in style and dismissed Steve Smith for 4. Good length delivery angled in and just slid down the leg-side and Smith shuffled across, he looked to glance it fine and just ended up getting strangled down the leg-side. Pant then shows his wicketkeeping skills and grabs a stunning catch by diving towards his left. Half of the Australian team has been sent back to the dugout.AUS 33/5 (11 overs)
- 08:59 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Akash Deep strikes againWhat is going on?! Australia are 4 down and it is a second wicket for Akash Deep. Marsh was looking to play the ball through the point region but ended up getting an edge. Another easy catch for Rishabh Pant and this is some good bowling from the Indian pacers.AUS 28/4 (9.5 overs)
- 08:52 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Big lifeline for HeadTravis Head miscued a shot off Akash Deep and he was in trouble very early in his innings. However, the lack of timing proved to be his saviour as the ball dropped just in front of Shubman Gill. For now, he is there on the crease and he makes India pay with a boundary off Bumrah.AUS 22/3 (8.4 overs)
- 08:48 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: 3 wickets downAkash Deep strikes and Australia are 3 wickets down now! This is tremendous from the Indian pacers. Nathan McSweeney got the faintest of edges and Rishabh Pant was there to complete the catch. This is brilliant from India!AUS 16/3 (7 overs)
- 08:41 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: OUTWOAHH!!!! Jasprit Bumrah, You Beauty!!!! The star pacer always prove why he is one of the greatest bowlers in the world. He provides India with the second wicket and this time, Marnus Labuschagne departs for 1. Bumrah gives a length delivery outside off and Labuschagne tries to go for a defensive shot. However, the ball touches the edge and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant smartly grabs the catch as Australia lose second wicket.AUS 16/2 (6.1 overs)
- 08:35 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Australia on backfootAfter losing the wicket of their opener Usman Khawaja early in the game, the Australian have gone on backfoot. Nathan McSweeney has been joined by Marnus Labuschagne at the crease and the duo is steadily moving ahead. In the previous over of Jasprit Bumrah, the duo scores two runs as they are not taking any chances right now.AUS 14/1 (5 overs)
- 08:25 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: OUTOUT!!! Jasprit Bumrah does it again and provides India with their first breakthrough of the day. This time, he removes the dangerous Usman Khawaja for 8. A god length delivery from Bumrah as Khawaja stands firmly inside the crease, leaving a big gap between his bat and the pads. Bumrah finds the way and straight away rattles up the stumps as Australia lose their first wicket.AUS 11/1 (2.4 overs)
- 08:20 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Khawaja dealing in boundariesIndia started off the proceedings on a good note with Jasprit Bumrah leaking only two runs in the first over. However, in the second over by Mohammed Siraj, Usman Khawaja opens his arms and hits two brilliant boundaries. In total, Siraj concedes eight runs. India need to get rid of this opening pair soon.AUS 10/0 (2 overs)
- 08:10 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: We are backAfter bowling out India for 260, Australia are finally out to bat in the second session on Day 5 of the third Test. For the hosts, Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney have started the proceedings. As Australia are leading by 185 runs, the duo will look to build a good opening stand, in order to help the side reach a huge total. On the other hand, pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the first over for India as the visitors are eyeing some quick wickets in this session.
- 08:03 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Indian players warming upThe sun is shinning brightly and so are the faces of all the fans. An official restart time will be out soon but the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep are on the field and started warming up. Both the players can be seen practicing along with their coach.
- 07:47 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Covers removedThe conditions are finally getting better as the rain has finally stopped. The ground staff is out on duty and is removing all the covers. The match officials will be out soon for the ground inspection. If everything goes smoothly, then the match is expected to resume at 8:10 AM (IST).
- 07:44 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Visuals from The Gabba
- 07:43 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Small good newsGood news for the fans!!! The rain has finally stopped in Brisbane and the spectators have been allowed to take their seats. Early lunch has been taken and official update regarding the resumption of match will be out soon. The match officials will be first inspecting the ground during the latter half of the lunch break.
- 07:38 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: LunchThe incessant rainfall in Brisbane has forced the match officials to take early lunch. The umpires and other officials are expected to make a quick ground inspection during the lunch time. Let's pray for some good news as the players and fans are waiting for the game to resume.
- 07:17 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: KL Rahul's big praise for Ravindra Jadeja"He (Jadeja) was brilliant today, and he has been brilliant batting down the order for us for many, many years. That's what we expect of Jadeja. He has proven time and again that he can deliver, and he's done this consistently over the years. I'm really happy that I could stitch a partnership with him when he came in, as it was really needed at that stage," Rahul said.
- 07:09 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Early lunch on cardsAs the weather doesn't seem to improve, early lunch can be taken. The scheduled time for the end of the first session is 7:50 AM. However, the conditions are Brisbane have been frustrating and the entire schedule has gone haywire. Still, we are hopeful of getting some cricket action before the play gets called-off.
- 06:52 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Let's revisit the 4th dayThe fourth day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia was a memorable one for the visitors. The day which began with skipper Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, saw KL Rahul smashing 84, followed by Ravindra Jadeja playing an important knock of 77. However, the biggest highlight of the day was the crucial partnership between pace duo of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah which helped India avoid the follow-on.
- 06:46 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: The wait continues...The conditions are becoming worse at The Gabba as the rain is getting heavier. The weather forecast has predicted some more rain during the day. Hence, today's play is in complete jeopardy and this match is heading towards a draw.
- 06:34 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: It's rainingAnother bad news for fans as it has started to rain in Brisbane. However, the fans at The Gabba are very patient and eagerly waiting in the stands for the match to resume. Nothing can be said right now as the weather does not look pleasant at all.
- 06:01 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Lightning stops playPlay on day five of the third Test between India and Australia was halted due to lightening around the Gabba after the visitors were bowled out for 260. Australia made 445 in their first innings. The match has been impacted by multiple delays over the course of five days. Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls. Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out off 38) and Akash Deep (31 off 44), who helped India avoid the follow-on on day four, shared 47 runs off 78 balls for the final wicket. Australia gained an 185-run first innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Travis Head in the 79th over.
- 05:51 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5, Live: Match recapIndia were all out for 260 in response to Australia's 445 on day five of the third Test on Wednesday. Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls. Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out off 38) and Akash Deep (31 off 44), who helped India avoid the follow-on on day four, shared 47 runs off 78 balls for the final wicket. Australia gained an 185-run first innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Nathan Lyon in the 79th over.