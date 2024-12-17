India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep's Fightback Ends Australia's Follow-On Plan At Stumps
India vs Australia Highlights: The fourth day of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia turned out to be a memorable one as the visitors narrowly escaped the follow-on.
India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4, Highlights: The fourth day of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia turned out to be a memorable one as the visitors narrowly escaped the follow-on. After bad light forced early stumps, India's score read 252/9 as the visitors trailing by 193 runs. India were nine down when Jasprit Bumrah (10*) and Akash Deep (27*) joined hands and brilliantly tackled the Australian bowling attack to avoid follow-on. For India, KL Rahul scored 84 while Ravindra Jadeja played an important knock of 77. For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins took four wickets while Mitchell Starc took three. (Scorecard)
Here are the Highlights of India vs Australia 3rd Test Match Day 4, Straight from The Gabba, Brisbane
- 13:44 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Here's how the Indian dressing room celebrated
PEAK CELEBRATION IN INDIAN DRESSING ROOM.pic.twitter.com/37RaRoq2y0— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 17, 2024
- 13:32 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: StumpsAs soon as India escaped the follow-on, the bad light interrupted the match proceedings and the play was halted. This also marks the end of Day 4 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. At Stumps, India's score read 252/9 as the visitors trail by 193 runs. Currently, Akash Deep (27*) and Jasprit Bumrah (10*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins took four wickets while Mitchell Starc took three.
- 13:26 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: India avoid follow-on in styleAND THEY HAVE DONE IT!!!!! India have finally avoided the follow-on. The duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep's hard work has finally shown the results for India. Akash hammers a boundary off Pat Cummins' delivery as India go-past the required runs. As soon as Akash hits the boundary, the Indian camp goes berserk. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batter Virat Kohli cheer in style.IND 246/9 (74.2 overs)
- 13:14 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Just 5 runs moreAHHH!!! Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep's stand has turned the game in the favour of India. The pace duo is beautifully tackling the Australian bowling attack and stealing runs regularly. India now need only five runs more to avoid the follow-on. Can they do it?IND 241/9 (73 overs)
- 13:06 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: FOUR From Akash DeepFOUR!!!! Akash Deep is also giving a tough time to the Australian bowlers as they are giving their sweat and blood to enforce a follow-on on India. However, Akash and Jasprit Bumrah are putting up a tough fight. In the previous over, Akash hits a brilliant boundary off Mitchell Starc as India need only 14 runs to avoid the follow-on.IND 232/9 (71 overs)
- 13:00 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: India need 19 runs to avoid follow-onBoth Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep are protecting India from getting a follow-on. The visitors now need only 19 runs to avoid the the follow-on. However, this seems to be a daunting task against Australia's strong bowing attack.IND 225/9 (70 overs)
- 12:49 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Bumrah's brilliant sixOn the verge of getting a follow-on, India are showing some fight and taking the game deeper. In the previous over of Pat Cummins, India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah hammers a huge six. Back of a length and angling down leg, he gets inside the line and then thumps the pull over long leg. India need 25 runs more to avoid the follow-on.IND 215/9 (67.1 overs)
- 12:42 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: OUTOUT!!! WHAT A BIG BLOW FOR INDIA!!!! India's last hope also ends as Pat Cummins once again strikes for Australia and removes the dangerous Ravindra Jadeja for 77. Cummins offers extra bounce as Jadeja tries to go for a big hit. However, his shot lacks timing as the ball goes up in the air and lands into the hands of Mitchell Marsh at the deep mid-wicket. Ninth wicket gone for India as they stare at follow-on.IND 213/9 (66 overs)
- 12:32 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Jadeja on fireDespite losing the eighth wicket, India gain some momentum as Ravindra Jadeja changes gear. In the previous over of Nathan Lyon, Jadeja unleashes his fury and hammers a monstrous six. In total, Lyon concedes seven runs. However, the follow-on threat is looming large on India.IND 209/8 (65 overs)
- 12:24 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: OUTOUT!!!! Mitchell Starc strikes again and this time, Mohammed Siraj becomes his prey and departs for 1. Starc traps Siraj by bowling a full outside off delivery. Siraj wants to play a drive but the ball touches the edge and wicketkeeper Alex Carey makes no mistake and takes a stunning catch behind the stumps. Ravindra Jadeja is now the only survivor as India lose eighth wicket.IND 201/8 (63 overs)
- 12:20 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: 3rd session beginsHello and welcome to the third session on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia. Before going for Tea, India's score read 201/7 with Ravindra Jadeja (65*) and Mohammed Siraj (1*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, India are trailing by 244 runs. In this session, Jadeja needs to play some more shots and get boundaries for India. The visitors are desperately aiming to avoid the follow-on. On the other hand, Mitchell Starc will be bowling the first over of the session for Australia.
- 11:55 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Rain is back; Tea BreakThe rain is back and so are the covers. The players have been taken off the field. This also marks the end of the second session on Day 4 of the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. This session was brutally marred with rain and many halts were taken. At Tea, India's score read 201/7 with Ravindra Jadeja (65*) and Mohammed Siraj (1*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, India are trailing by 244 runs.
- 11:49 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: India survive close run-out callWOAHH!!!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING SIRAJ???? India were about to lose their eighth wicket but somehow luck favoured them this time. Siraj plays a shot off Pat Cummins' delivery and runs for a single. Thud into the thigh pad and went towards cover, there was no run there and Siraj was well down the wicket, they eventually get the run as the throw goes wide off. A direct hit would have done the work but the India star survived.IND 201/7 (61.5 overs)
- 11:38 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: OUTOUT!!! Skipper Pat Cummins has provided Australia with a big wicket as he dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy for 16. Nitish gets bamboozled by the ultimate pace of Cummins as the touches the inside edge and then rattles up the leg stump. Seventh wicket gone for India as a disappointed Nitish walks back to the dug out.IND 194/7 (59.5 overs)
- 11:26 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Australia eye wicketsAustrala are eagerly waiting to break the strong partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy. India are slowly bouncing back into the game. Currently, they are trailing by 254 runs. In the previous over of Mitchell Starc, the duo scores three runs as India continue to fight.IND 191/6 (58 overs)
- 11:15 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Jadeja-Nitish key for IndiaThe partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy can definitely turn the momentum of the game upside down. The duo need to take this stand deeper and steal some boundaries regularly, in order to protect India from a follow-on. Jadeja is looking in good form and will aim to complete his century.IND 186/6 (55 overs)
- 09:46 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Jadeja hits 50On the first delivery of the second session, Ravindra Jadeja hits a boundary off Mitchell Starc. Two balls later, he hits another one and took a single. With this, Jadeja has completed his half-century. It is his 22nd half-century for India in the longest format and he brings it up in 82 balls. Important knock from Jadeja as India continue to fight.IND 176/6 (50 overs)
- 09:41 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: 2nd session beginsHello and welcome to the second session on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia. Before going for Lunch, India's score read 167/6 with Ravindra Jadeja (41*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (7*) standing unbeaten at the crease. In this session, the India duo will look to take their partnership deeper and provide India with the much-needed momentum. On the other hand, the Australian are aiming to bundle out India at the earliest.
- 08:19 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: LunchThis marks the end of the first session on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. At Lunch, India's score read 167/6 with Ravindra Jadeja (41*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (7*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, the visitors are trailing by 278 runs. In this first session, India lost the crucial wickets of their skipper Rohit Sharma for 10 and KL Rahul for 84.
- 08:18 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Australia missing HazlewoodThe absence of star pacer Josh Hazlewood is definitely hurting the Australians as India are fighting back. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy are forming a stable partnership and keeping the scoreboard going. In the previous over of Pat Cummins, the duo scores four runs as Australia eye another wicket.IND 165/6 (48 overs)
- 08:05 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Jadeja-Reddy crucialAfter the dismissal of KL Rahul, the onus of taking Team India ahead in the game has fallen on the shoulders of Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy. This duo is very crucial and capable of bringing India out of trouble. In the previous over of Nathan Lyon, the duo scores six runs, which include a boundary from Jadeja.IND 158/6 (45 overs)
- 07:52 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: OUTOUT!!! WHATTTT!!!!! Nathan Lyon strikes and provides Australia with the biggest breakthrough of the day as he removes KL Rahul for 84. Rahul looks to slash it away but ends up touching the outside edge on the ball. Steve Smith, who was place at the first slip, makes no mistakes this time and grabs a one-handed stunner. Smith has finally redeemed himself after dropping Rahul on the first delivery of the day. India lose sixth wicket.IND 141/6 (42.3 overs)
- 07:44 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Rahul nears tonFive-down India are finally putting up a great fight against Australia. The partnership between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja has proven to be really fruitful for India. In the previous over of Nathan Lyon, the duo scores four runs. With this, Rahul has breached the 80-run mark and inching closer towards his century.IND 140/5 (41 overs)
- 07:27 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Jadeja's marvelous boundaryRavindra Jadeja is playing some beautiful cricket as he is smartly stealing boundaries from the Australians at regular intervals. In the previous over of Nathan Lyon, Jadeja presses back and places a shot through the cover point as the ball comfortably races across the boundary rope for a four. Seeing this brilliant shot, the crowd at The Gabba goes berserk. The sounds of dhol can be heard as fans dance and cheer for Team India.IND 130/5 (37 overs)
Josh Hazlewood is off for scans after reporting 'calf awareness' in this morning's warm up #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Gkr5qLQcFV— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2024
- 07:13 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Injury concern for AustraliaOHHH!!! As per the latest visuals, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood seems to have picked up an injury. Hazlewood, who missed the second Test due to calf-injury, has gone off the field for some scans. Today, he has bowled only one over. On the other hand, Indian batters KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are taking India ahead in the game with their partnership.IND 123/5 (35 overs)
- 07:04 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: FOUR from JadejaFOUR!!! After assessing the situation for a while, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja strikes and hits a terrific boundary off Nathan Lyon. The Australian spinner throws an outside off delivery, to which, Jadeja leans right forward and reaches out before sweeping it firmly to the deep square leg ropes. Good batting from Jadeja and KL Rahul.IND 109/5 (32 overs)
- 06:55 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: We are backThe game has resumed after the brief rain break. The duo of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are extremely crucial for India. Both the batters need to take this partnership deeper and help India put up a strong fight against the formidable bowling attack of Australia.
- 06:35 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: It's rainingUHHH HOO!!!! It feels like Deja Vu now!!! It has started to rain in Brisbane and the play has been briefly halted. It looks like a small drizzle but the players have gone off the field. The ground staff has also covered the pitch and we have to wait for another update.
- 06:27 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4, Live: 100 comes up for IndiaAfter the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, India badly rely on KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja for a partnership. The duo is keeping the scoreboard moving and steadily taking India ahead in the game. However, the destination is still far away and both the batters need to remain unbeaten, in order to bring India out of the mess. In the previous over of Mitchell Marsh, the duo scores four runs as India complete 100 runs. Still trailing by 345 runs.IND 100/5 (29 overs)