India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah Shines With 5-For; Australia On Top After Travis Head Runs Riot
India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah's 5-for was the only positive for India amid Travis Head and Steve Smith's hundreds.
India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: Travis Head scored a sensational 152 to put Australia in a commanding position in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at Brisbane. Steve Smith gave him superb support, notching up a resilient century himself, to take Australia from 75/3 to a 326/4. For India, the only shining light was pace talisman Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up five of the seven wickets. He first got openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney in the opening session, and later struck with the second new ball to get Smith, Head and Mitchell Marsh. A late cameo of 44 by Alex Carey helped Australia past 400 and put them in control of the game heading into Day 3. (SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2024/25, Dec 14, 2024
Day 5 | Match Ended
AUS
445&89/7d
IND
260&8/0 (2.1)
The Gabba, Brisbane
Australia drew with India
- 13:34 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Join us tomorrow!Thank you for joining us on NDTV Sports for the live coverage of Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia. A fascinating day of action, and it will be interesting to see whether India can bounce back in the coming days.We will bring you all the live and latest coverage, so stay tuned right here! Goodbye for now.
- 13:25 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain tomorrow?There is rain predicted on all 5 days of the Test match, but Australia will certainly be hoping that it doesn't play too much of a spoilsport. India will likely get to bat tomorrow, and will need to hold strong for at least a day to take this Test match to a safe position.
- 13:23 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Travis Head and Steve SmithThose are the two men who made India pay. Smith was resilient, patient and got rewarded. Travis Head was just at his destructive best, and completely changed the tide of the game. From a position of possible trouble at 75/3, the pair put on a 241-run stand to blow the Indian bowling out of the park.
- 13:15 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: 400 up for Australia!Australia reach 400 in the 100th over. The Gabba applaud the Australian effort, they've put on a mighty show today for the home crowd. Alex Carey's fantastic late knock has played a big part in them getting there. He is in the 40s now.AUS 400/7 (99.5)
- 13:11 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Carey continues in styleGood timing from Alex Carey once again, guides the ball behind towards fine leg for 4. No fielder to stop that. Up to 37 now, and would love a fifty by the end of Day 2.Two balls later, it's a SIX! First 6 of the Australian innings.AUS 397/7 (99 overs)
- 12:49 (IST)India vs Australia, 3rd Test Live: Still About 18 Overs To GoWe are set to see an extended third session on Day 2 in Brisbane. Rain troubles yesterday prompted an early start today and now the final session of the day will also be extended. Expect stumps around 1:20 PM IST. But, will India be asked to bat?
- 12:36 (IST)India vs Australia Live: Will Australia invite India to bat today?It still isn't clear how long Australia intend to bat before they declare the innings. The intent, however, could be to accelerate here. Pat Cummins is likely to put India to bat for 5-10 overs today before stumps
- 12:24 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Will Aus declare today?Matthew Hayden, on air, discusses the possibility of Australia declaring now and putting India in to bat for the final 10-15 overs of Day 2. 22 overs remain.It could be viable option to put the Indian batting under pressure given the conditions now, with the new ball, and given the rain forecast for Day 3.AUS 347/6 (90)
- 12:20 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Carey, Cummins deal in 4sJasprit Bumrah may have just taken 5 wickets, but Alex Carey and Pat Cummins have each slammed a boundary in the 89th over off Bumrah. Two gorgoeus shots as well. Carey drives it through the covers, and a leg glance from Cummins towards mid-on.AUS 340/6 (89)
- 12:18 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Australia still have battingWicket-keeper batter Alex Carey and captain Pat Cummins are now at the crease for Australia, and both are more than handy with the bat. Mitchell Starc will come in next, and his Test highest score is also against India. But can Bumrah inspire India and help bowl out Australia by the end of Day 2?AUS 335/6 (88.3)
- 12:12 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: HEAD GONE, BUMRAH!!Jasprit Bumrah gets Travis Head! It's a fifer for India's pace talisman, who has clawed India back into the game all by himself. The second new ball has done the trick. End of a sensational innings by Head. Two wickets in the over!Travis Head - OUT - c Pant b Bumrah - 152 (160)AUS 328/6 (86.5)
- 11:51 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Steve Smith OUT!Rohit Sharma holds on this time! Excellent catch in the slip cordon. Steve Smith looks to drive and holds out to Rohit, who dives and takes it really well. A masterful century by Smith comes to an end, and he is applauded by The Gabba.Steve Smith - OUT - c Rohit b Bumrah - 101 (190)AUS 317/4 (83)
- 11:43 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Huge similarity to WTC FinalMark Nicholas, on air, points out how this match is having a bizarre similarity to the WTC Final 2023. In that game, Australia were 76/3, before Smith and Head put up a 285-run partnership.Today, Australia were 75/3, and Smith and Head have put up a 238-run stand. And it's still going.
- 11:39 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: STEVE SMITH 100!A fabulous century by arguably the greatest Test batter of this generation. Steve Smith, take a bow. Masterclass. Patient, resilient at the start. And when the time came, he accelerated and put up a scintillating ton. 100 off 185 balls.Steve Smith - 100* (185)
- 11:31 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India take second new ballRight, here comes the new ball that India so badly wanted. This could be Rohit Sharma's final gamble at breaking this partnership. Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Can India find the all-important wicket?AUS 297/3 (80)
- 11:19 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Smith enters the ninetiesWidth again provided by Jadeja and Smith gives it a good whack through extra cover. Four more. Up to 90, and a hundred looks inevitable.India are now counting down the overs left till the new ball. 3 to go.AUS 282/3 (77)
- 11:11 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Smith brimming with confidencePoor bowling by Jadeja and Reddy post-Tea but Smith is not hestitating to attack at all. Timing to perfection. Another gorgeous cover drive, and brings up the 200-run partnership.42 runs in the 5 overs since Tea.AUS 276/3 (75)
- 11:06 (IST)IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: More and more runsTwo more boundaries in Jadeja's over. Not quite sure what India's plans are to overcome these 10 overs before the new ball. Steve Smith is increasing his run-scoring rate, and is into the seventies. He looks good for a hundred now too.AUS 261/3 (73)
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE
We are finally back with India's reply! The umpires make their way out to the middle and Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul follow them. The Australians burst out of their huddle after a long chat and spread to take the field. Mitchell Starc to start the proceedings with the brand new ball and it will be Starc to Jaiswal first up! Away we go!
... THE SECOND INNINGS ...
UPDATE - 1.17 am GMT (6.47 am IST) - The covers are coming off and we are inching closer to resumption. Play will resume at 1.30 am GMT (7 am IST). The sun has made an appearance as Mitchell Starc and Co. go through their warm-up drills. Yashasvi Jaiswal is waiting on the sidelines but we are yet to spot his opening partner. Oh, here he is, KL Rahul, standing near the ropes.
UPDATE - 1.12 am GMT (6.42 am IST) - The heavens have opened up once again with a heavy downpour, and the ground staff are quickly covering the playing area. However, just like in the previous rain interruption, the rain has already eased. The square remains covered for now as we await the next steps. Pat Cummins and his fellow pacers are already out there, going through their paces, so, we are not far away from a resumption.
As for India, Jasprit Bumrah led the way with the ball with figures of 28-9-76-6. The Aussie pacers will relish the opportunity to bowl with the new ball in these conditions. The hardness of the ball combined with the overcast sky and the moisture in the air gives them a real advantage, making it tough for the Indian batters to score freely. Looking at the radar for the rest of the day, the stop-start nature of the play due to rain delays won't help the batting side either, as it disrupts the rhythm and makes it even more challenging to settle in. Back in a bit for India's reply.
Two wickets in quick succession bring an end to Australia's innings! They added 40 runs to their overnight score of 405 to finish with 445 in their first innings. The Aussies will be pleased with what they got on the board after having lost the toss and being inserted into bat under testing overhead conditions on the opening day. As play resumed on Day 2, the hosts found themselves 75/3 inside the first session but then came the dominant 241-run stand between Travis Head and Steven Smith with centuries along the way for both batters. After a brief period of success with the second new ball for the tourists, Alex Carey extended the advantage for the batting side and took them past 400 with contributions from Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
OUT! CAUGHT! Akash Deep finally manages to get a wicket under his name and Australia are all out for 445 runs! Deep digs it short of a length, over middle and off, Alex Carey opens up his stance and is early on the pull shot. He goes through the shot and only manages to skew it off the lower end of his bat, straight to Shubman Gill at deep mid-wicket who takes a very simple catch. Alex Carey departs for 70 off 88 balls!
On a good length, outside off, Hazlewood looks to poke at it but withdraws his shot making a leave.
Drags the length down, outside off, Josh Hazlewood has a wild swing across but misses on making any connection.
A bit fuller in length, on off, Josh Hazlewood steers it to backward point.
Josh Hazlewood is the last man in.
OUT! CLEANED'EM UP! Mohammed Siraj goes through the defences of Lyon! Comes from over the wicket and hurls it on a good length, on off and angling into the stumps, Nathan Lyon looks for a lofted stroke down the ground but the ball sneaks through the huge gap between his bat and pad to rattle the stumps. Australia are now 445/9.
Very full, on off, Nathan Lyon looks to drive it straight but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
Fires in a yorker straight up does Siraj. Nathan Lyon does very well to get his bat down in time and digs it out to the on side.
Mohammed Siraj (22.2-4-97-1) comes on to bowl.
FOUR! Akash Deep continues to dig it in short, over middle and Carey goes deep in the crease and pulls it through the vacant mid-wicket region for a boundary. Nathan Lyon to face the next over then!
Mohammed Siraj is seen loosening up near the ropes, so, we could see him into the attack soon. The field comes up for the last ball of the over.
Short and outside off, Alex Carey tries to pull but misses.
Short of a length, on middle, Alex Carey rolls his wrist over the ball and pulls it to deep fine but stays happy at the crease denying the single.
Fuller and on middle, Alex Carey pushes it back to the bowler.