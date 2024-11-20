While Virat Kohli led the Indian troops, head coach Ravi Shastri was the protective shield that enabled the Indian team to pull off a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy win Down Under in 2020. However, questions are being raised over the Indian team's ability to pull off a similar result this time, under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Former Australia captain Tim Paine, who was leading the side in when India won the series in 2020, has cast serious doubts over Gambhir's ability to coach the Indian team, saying the former opening batter's temperament and approach doesn't suit the Indian players.

Gambhir is already in the line of fire, having failed to prevent embarrassing defeats against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in his recent assignments. The India head coach even snapped at comments made by Australia great Ricky Ponting at Virat Kohli during a press conference. Paine, hence, doesn't feel Gambhir can pull off what Ravi Shastri did Down Under.

"One of the things that I thought really helped India in those two away series wins against us was the attitude of their coach Ravi Shastri. Boisterous and seemingly carefree, he emboldened his players not to be daunted despite circumstances conspiring against them and rebound from the adversity of being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide in the first Test of 2020-21. I have serious reservations about new coach Gautam Gambhir and whether his temperament and approach suits this group of Indian players," Paine wrote in his column for Codesports.

Paine is of the opinion that Gambhir is already under extreme pressure over his role, having seen the Indian team lose the Test assignment at home to the Kiwis 0-3.

"Biting back against Ricky Ponting's comments about Kohli betrayed a man too worried about things outside of his control and suggested that the former Indian opener is feeling the pressure after the home series loss to New Zealand," Paine asserted.