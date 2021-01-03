Indian left-arm pacer T Natarajan was seen executing a running catch during a practice session, in a video uploaded on Team India's official Instagram handle. Natarajan kept his eyes on the ball while running to complete a fine catch. This effort by the left-arm pacer drew an interesting reaction from the Indian team's official Instagram handle, in the caption of the post. "He has grabbed everything that has come his way on this Australian tour. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," read the caption.

The 29-year-old started the tour of Australia as an additional bowler, before making it to the T20I and ODI squads.

The fast-bowler made his ODI debut in Canberra, finishing with figures of 2 for 70.

Natarajan was the highest wicket-taker across the two sides in India's T20I series win. The left-arm pacer picked six wickets in three games at an average of 13.83 and economy rate of 6.91.

Natarajan stayed on in Australia with the Test squad, following the conclusion of the limited-overs leg of the series.

Natarajan, who was not a part of India's squad for the opening two Tests against Australia, was included in the team for the final two matches of the Test series.

Promoted

The fast-bowler replaced Umesh Yadav who sustained a strain in his left calf muscle during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

With the series level at 1-1 following the first two matches, the third Test will be played in Sydney, starting January 7.