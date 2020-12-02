Rohit Sharma's exclusion from India's limited-overs squads and the ensuing confusion over his availability for the Test series has invited sharp comments over miscommunication between the captain and the BCCI. Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the issue as both called out the communication gap between the team management and the board. "It's very unfortunate, because he's the captain. Virat Kohli went into the press conference, he's told the media that he had no clue about the update. Probably the three most important people in this entire scenario are, the head physio, your head coach and your chairman selector," said Gambhir.

"So, all these people should've been on the same page and your head coach should've actually updated Virat Kohli on that front as to what's the update on Rohit Sharma," he added on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show.

"You're going into the press conference and saying that he had no clue about the injury or the update on Rohit Sharma's injury, which is very, very unfortunate, because somewhere down the line, he's an important player and at the same time, there could've been a much better communication and co-ordination, which was lacking somewhere," Gambhir added.

Laxman echoed Gambhir's sentiments during the same show. "I feel that in the first place he (Rohit Sharma) should have been selected and the communication gap is something which is disappointing," Laxman said.

"I am really surprised because in this age of communication where there are so many WhatsApp groups, there's usually a group mail which goes around, I'm sure a group between the team management, the chairman of the selection committee and the in-charge of the medical team of the BCCI.

"Usually, everything is updated to the team management and everyone is kept in the loop. So, I am not sure why was there a communication breakdown as far as this case is concerned and we are talking about two senior players," Laxman added.

Kohli had said at a press conference on November 26, on the eve of the first game of the three-match One-day International series, that the team was "playing the waiting game" on Rohit and there was no clarity on the opening batsman's availability for the Test series.

The BCCI sent out a release on the same day clearing the air over Rohit's availability for the tour. The release stated that the Mumbai batsman didn't travel with the Indian team to Australia after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League in the UAE because he had to attend to his ailing father.

The release further stated that Rohit's rehabilitation is ongoing at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and the cricketer will be next assessed on December 11.