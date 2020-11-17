After winning the 'Orange Cap' in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul got back to action for Team India, at their bio-secure bubble in Australia. India's tour consists of three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-match Test series. The 28-year-old took to social media to post a video of him playing a wide array of shots against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and a few others. He captioned his post as, "Good to be back in blue".

Good to be back in blue pic.twitter.com/cCo8UecBWg — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2020

Rahul scored 670 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2020, at a strike rate of 129.34. He also slammed a ton and grabbed five half-centuries. His boundary count consisted of 58 fours and 23 sixes.

Despite his dominating displays with the bat, KXIP could only finish at sixth place in the league, thereby not progressing to the playoffs.

The first ODI on November 27 will mark the beginning of the tour. There will be two more ODIs after that, followed by a T20I series. The four-match Test series will begin on December 17.

Rahul will participate in the all three formats in Australia. He has also been the management's wicketkeeper choice in their recent outings with Rishabh Pant making high-profile errors in international fixtures.

He made his India debut in 2014. He has scored 2006 Test runs in 36 matches, 1239 ODI runs from 32 games and 1461 T20I runs from 41 T20Is.