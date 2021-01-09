Australia skipper Tim Paine on Saturday lost his cool at on-field umpire Paul Wilson following an unsuccessful review on the third day of the ongoing third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The incident happened during an over bowled by Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Australia made a massive appeal as the hosts believed Cheteshwar Pujara was caught at short leg by Matthew Wade.

The on-field umpire Wilson did not give the Indian batsman out and the hosts then opted to review the decision. Third umpire Bruce Oxenford was not able to find any conclusive evidence on Snicko and Hot Spot and went with the on-field call of not out.

It was then that Paine lost his cool and was seen having a verbal exchange with Wilson. The Australian skipper did not hold back and was heard on stump mics, saying that the third umpire needed to examine the off-side Hot Spot rather than looking at just the leg-side version, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

Promoted

Wilson was then heard saying that the third-umpire made the final call, and Paine should not be saying anything to him.

Paine's comments could invite a fine under the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct. Sections 2.3 and 2.8 of the ICC's code relates to the "use of an audible obscenity during an international match" and "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".