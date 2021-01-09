IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Look To Extend India's Advantage At SCG
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the innings after India lost two quick wickets on Day 2 at SCG.
India will look to extend their advantage on Day 3 of the third Test after bowling out Australia for 338 despite a fluent century from Steve Smith on Friday. In reply, Indian openers got the visitors off to a fine start, stitching a 70-run stand for the first wicket. Rohit Sharma looked good during his stay in the middle but a mistimed drive ended his knock. Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test half-century before being dismissed by Pat Cummins. Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara made sure that there no more hiccups towards the end of Day 2. The visitors still trail Australia by 242 runs with eight wickets in hand. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground
3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 07, 2021
- 04:39 (IST)No run, India: 100/2 (47)Cummin sends a hard length delivery. Pujara defends it.
- 04:35 (IST)One runLyon sends it outside off. Pujara glances it through point.
- 04:34 (IST)Two runsShort delivery by Lyon, outside off. Pujara on the back foot, sends it through cover for two runs.
- 04:34 (IST)One runLyon sends a fuller delivery. Rahane hits it through midwicket on the front foot for a single.
- 04:30 (IST)No runLyon begins with an offbreak, around middle and leg. Rahane defends it.
- 04:30 (IST)The action resumes!Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara walk into resume batting. Nathan Lyon will bowl the first over.
Watch: Hanuma Vihari gears up for Day 3Hanuma Vihari hasn't really been in good form in the ongoing series. Known to be a Test expert, he really needs to amp up his game, and will hope to put a good display! Here is a video of him doing some batting drills:
Good morning and welcome to our Day 3 coverage of the 3rd Test. Here's @Hanumavihari getting some batting drills. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tCkyALbjfW— BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2021
- 04:18 (IST)Session starts at 4:30 am ISTOkay, folks! It is confirmed that the session will start at 4:30 am IST. Pretty sure that majority of Indian fans haven't caught some sleep! But then its cricket after all! That too Australia vs India at the hallowed SCG!
- 04:13 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors currently trail by 242 runs, with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara hoping to increase the run-rate against a potent Aussie attack. Can the duo give India a fine start today? Or will the Aussie bowling department find a way through? Stay tuned for some excellent cricket, folks!