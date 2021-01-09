India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has been taken to the hospital for scans after he was hit on his left elbow while batting, the BCCI said on Saturday. Pant suffered the injury during his 36-run knock on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was replaced by Wriddhiman Saha behind stumps when the Indian team came out to field in Australia's second innings. Pant was batting with confidence before he took a blow to his elbow by a short delivery from Pat Cummins. The wicketkeeper-batsman seemed to be in quite a lot of discomfort after being hit but continued to bat. However, despite all his efforts he didn't carry on long as Josh Hazlewood got him caught at first slip by David Warner.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," the BCCI tweeted.

Apart from Pant, another injury concern for the visitors was star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was hit on the thumb on his bowling hand also while batting and didn't take the field at the start of Australia's second innings.

Despite battling with pain, Jadeja scored some crucial runs towards the end and remained unbeaten on 28 off 37 balls. Despite his late flurry, India were bowled out for 244 runs in their first innings, with hosts taking a crucial 94-run lead.

Cummins was pick of the bowler for Australia as he took four for 29 runs from his 21.4 overs. Hazlewood returned with figures of two for 43 runs while Mitchell Starc picked up a wicket as well.