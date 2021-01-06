The ever inquisitive Ravichandran Ashwin, who has a knack for leaning new things has stood out for India in the first two Tests against Australia, skipper Ajinkya Rahane said on Wednesday. Ashwin is currently leading the wicket-takers' chart with 10 scalps. Asked about the hallmark of Ashwin's greatness, Rahane said, "He is always looking to learn new things. He has good skills but is always looking to learn new things, and that's what makes Ashwin great." The captain couldn't be more happier with the Tamil Nadu tweaker's success. "I hope that he continues for next two Test matches and do the job for us," said Rahane.

The skipper indicated that the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) wicket for the second Test looks to be a good one for batting.

"See, as per history of Sydney, it is a very good wicket, very good wicket, so you just have to play some good cricket," Rahane said.

The SCG wicket aids spinners and that's why Rahane doesn't want his team to take chances while facing Nathan Lyon.

"Yes, we have good spinners but Nathan Lyon is their quality spinner, who has done well here, so we don't want to take anybody lightly," he said.

While signing off, Rahane with a note of caution reminded one and all that Melbourne is history now.

"As I said earlier, whatever happened in Melbourne it is history now," he said.

"Australia is a very good team, especially when playing in Australia. They are a dangerous team and we respect that. We just want to be in the moment and start well tomorrow."