Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist took to Twitter to apologise to current Team India members Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini after mixing up the two while commentating during the opening ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia in Sydney on Friday. During his commentary stint, Gilchrist had a case of mistaken identity while speaking about the death of Siraj's father. Gilchrist mistook Saini for Siraj, who chose to stay back even as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offered the cricketer the option of flying back home to be with his family.

After New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan and some fans pointed out Gilchrist's error on Twitter, the former Australian wicketkeeper apologised to the two Indian cricketers.

"Yes, thanks @anshu2912 I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj," Gilchrist wrote in response to a fan's tweet.

"Yep, thanks @Mitch_Savage My huge apologies again to all," the Australian replied to New Zealand's McClenaghan.

Siraj, who made his India debut in November 2017 in a T20I against New Zealand, lost his father on November 20. The cricketer, however, decided to stay back with the Indian team in Australia, receiving praise for his brave decision.

Siraj, who is part of the India Test squad for the series in Australia, said he stayed back to fulfil his father's dream.

"He was the person who supported me the most. It's a great loss for me," Siraj said. "He wished that I continue playing for India and make my country proud. I just want to fulfil my father's dream."