India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Opts To Bat In Sydney

History beckons overwhelming favourites India as they face faltering Australia in the fourth and final Test in Sydney . Leading 2-1 in the four-match series, India will be looking to make it 3-1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) despite serious fitness issues pertaining to their premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who has not been named in the 13-member squad for the match. On the other hand Australia, who have never lost a home series against India, go into the fourth Test in danger of being at the receiving end of being the first team to lose a home series to India. India have played 10 Test series Down Under since 1947-48, and barring three series - 1980-81, 1985-86 and 2003-04 which were drawn - the visitors have lost on seven occasions. Virat Kohli thus is in a unique position as the only Indian captain to go into the final Test on Australian soil with the cushion of a lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live Score Updates between India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground.

04:40 IST: We are gonna have a bit first. Looks like a pretty good wicket, good covering of grass on it. The spinners will come into play; an ddeal day to bat. We haven't discussed that to be honest. It's another Test match for our country, something we are very proud about. We have to play good, hard-fought cricket for the next five days.

04:38 IST: Australia Playing XI: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

04:34 IST: India Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

04:30 IST: TOSS! India win toss, opt to bat first in the Sydney Test. For India, KL Rahul comes in place of Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav to replace Ishant Sharma. Australia decide to play Marnus Labuschagne and Peter Handscomb in the final contest.

04:25 IST: We are now a few minutes away from toss.

An early inspection as we get things underway on Day 1 at the SCG #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DooT2CXVec — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

04:20 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth and final Test of the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Sydney.

A series win in Australia will certainly put Kohli on a different pedestal even though the quality of home team's batting line-up suffered adversely due to the bans of former skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner. However, Kohli will need to fret over his team combination as the skipper revealed that senior off-spinner Ashwin hasn't adequately recovered from his injury despite being named in the preliminary 13-member squad. With spin considered a traditional factor in any Sydney Test, India have serious concerns over Ashwin's fitness, as he is yet to recover from left abdominal strain that laid him low after the first Test in Adelaide. Ishant Sharma is out after experiencing discomfort in his left rib cage and the team management didn't want to risk him by playing him in the decider. While Ashwin had played on in Nottingham and Southampton (despite a groin injury as revealed by the team management only at the Oval), he has already missed two Tests - in Perth and Melbourne - in the on-going series.

"It's unfortunate that he's had two niggles that are quite similar in the last two away tours," said skipper Kohli. "He's very important for sure. In Test cricket, he's a vital part of this team and we wanted him to be 100 percent fit for a longer period to that he can come back to us in the Test format. He is very disappointed that he's not able to recover in time," Kohli elaborated. In a strange U-turn, after he was ruled out at the time of Kohli's pre-match press conference, Ashwin has been named in the 13-man shortlist for this fourth Test. A final decision on his fitness and availability for the match will be taken at toss-time. Additionally, India have included left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav as cover, in case the skipper decides to go in with two spinners. Surprisingly, Umesh Yadav has been included in the shortlist ahead of Ishant Sharma, along with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. At the time of writing, an official word on Ishant Sharma's fitness - or any injury concerns - is yet to come forth. Meanwhile, in Rohit Sharma's absence, out-of-favour opener KL Rahul could be slated for a comeback after missing out in Melbourne, with Hanuma Vihari slotting down to his number six spot.