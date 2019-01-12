India vs Australia, Live Score 1st ODI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Knocks Over Aaron Finch

In the backdrop of the ongoing controversy relating to the "inappropriate" comments made by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, India will look to fine-tune their World Cup 2019 preparations as they take on Australia in the first match of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series in Sydney on Saturday. After making history in the Test series, confident India are all set for the limited overs battle. On Friday, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai told news agency PTI that both Pandya and Rahul have been suspended pending an inquiry into their controversial comments on a popular TV show. The all-rounder's absence means that India might have to rejig their bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah has already been rested for this series, as well as the tour of New Zealand, and this allows the think-tank to conduct one final experimentation with their bowling attack. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 1st ODI, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground

08:03 IST: Usman Khawaja is the new batsman in for the hosts. He takes couple towards outside off to get the mark. Australia 10 for 1.

08:01 IST: WICKET! Aaron Finch departs for 6 runs, no footwork from the Australian skipper and a brilliant length ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar does the trick. India are off to a great start, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bag his 100th ODI wicket. Australia 8 for 1 in 2.2 overs.

07:57 IST: Double towards backward square leg, Shikhar Dhawan chases the ball but Aaron Finch will get two runs for that. After 2 overs, Australia 8 for no loss.

07:55 IST: Khaleel Ahmed to bowl from the other end. Aaron Finch on strike.

07:53 IST: LBW appeal from Bhuvneshwar Kumar against Aaron Finch, but the delivery was clearing drifting away from the off stump. After 1 over, Australia 2 for no loss.

07:52 IST: Off the mark, Australia and Alex Carey with a quick single from the fourth ball of the first over.

07:50 IST: Australian batsmen Aaron Finch and Alex Carey are out in the centre. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the red cherry for India.

07:25 IST: India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

07:20 IST: Australian captain Aaron Finch wins the toss, opts to bat against India.

07:15 IST: Pitch report: Mark Waugh reckons it will be a good wicket to bat. Spinners will get a bit of help. According to him, the team winning the toss should bat.

07:10 IST: Veteran Australian pacer Peter Siddle is making a comeback for the hosts. What has he got up his sleeve to keep India on the backfoot?

07:06 IST: Jason Behrendorff collects his ODI cap from Australian great Glenn McGrath. What a moment for the young bloke!

07:05 IST: The visiting Indian team look all set for the contest. We are 15 minutes away from the toss.

07:02 IST: Here is the first look at the Sydney track.

07:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the first One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a shoe-in, and thereafter it depends if Virat Kohli wants to go in with a three-man pace attack to compensate for Pandya's loss. In such a scenario, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed are expected to get the nod, as India continue zeroing in on the pace quartet for the World Cup squad.

There is a sprinkling of grass on the SCG pitch and it could push the Indian skipper to opt for a three-pacer and two-spinner combination. Kohli also stated that, in Pandya's absence, Ravindra Jadeja would step up as the all-rounder.