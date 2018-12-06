Openers Far More Important Than Virat Kohli Against Australia, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli's importance in the ongoing series between Indian and Australia has surprisingly been cut short as batting legend Sunil Gavaskar said that Team India openers will play a far more decisive role than the Indian skipper. Gavaskar further explained that if the openers fail to deliver, the onus will be on Kohli to perform. "Indian openers are going to be more decisive because if Australia get Virat Kohli in to bat when India are 100 or 150 then Kohli is going to be unstoppable. Australia will fancy their chances if the ball is hard and new and Virat comes in to bat," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.