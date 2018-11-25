 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Hopefully We Will Be Able To Stop Virat Kohli In Tests, Says Alex Carey

Updated: 25 November 2018 21:27 IST

Virat Kohli scored a superb half-century, guiding India to a comfortable six-wicket win against Australia in the third T20 International.

Hopefully We Will Be Able To Stop Virat Kohli In Tests, Says Alex Carey
Virat Kohli scored 61 off 41 balls in the final T20I against Australia. © Twitter

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 61-run knock helped India secure a six-wicket win against Australia in the third and final T20 International (T20I) in Sydney on Sunday. Virat Kohli played a crucial knock, helping India draw the three-match T20I series 1-1. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey hailed Kohli's performance and said that the knock from the Indian captain took the game away from Australia. Carey hoped that the hosts will be able to stop Kohli from scoring in the Tests.

"He obviously played really well tonight – he was put under a little bit of pressure towards the end but they started well in the powerplay and it was hard to peg them back. We've seen him do that before and he did it again tonight. Hopefully, in Tests, it will be a different story – we've got some good pace bowlers and Nathan Lyon. It will be a really good summer of cricket ahead," said Carey.

Talking about the third T20I, Carey said, "It was a competitive target, probably like Virat said 180. They like chasing. They chased that really well. They got off to a flyer in the powerplay and it's hard to peg them back."

"There were some really positive signs. We don't like losing. There was an opportunity there. We got close but a really good side got them tonight," he added.

Australia made a surprise change in bringing Mitchell Starc back into the T20I fold. The pacer impressed at the end of powerplays when he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and helped slow down the pace of scoring.

"I thought he (Starc) bowled really well. Shikhar Dhawan obviously got him away for a couple of fours and that happens in T20 cricket but I thought he came into the side and he was really excited to play this game. He hasn't played too many T20 games. I thought he had a real impact.

"He's played a lot of cricket now. He's a real professional, looks after his body, comes off a Shield game and into a T20 game now. I'm just as excited as you guys to watch him take on India along with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins and obviously Lyon. He'll be fine," Carey said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Chamani Seneviratna Virat Kohli Alex Carey Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd T20I
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India registered a 6-wicket win against Australia in the third T20I
  • India drew the three-match T20I series 1-1 against Australia
  • Mitchell Starc was included in the Australian team for the 3rd T20I
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Sets Sights On Tests After India Draw T20I Series
Virat Kohli Sets Sights On Tests After India Draw T20I Series
"Virat Kohli Going To Be The Difference Between India And Australia Down Under," Says Michael Vaughan
"Virat Kohli Going To Be The Difference Between India And Australia Down Under," Says Michael Vaughan
3rd T20I: All-Round India Beat Australia By 6 Wickets To Draw Series 1-1
3rd T20I: All-Round India Beat Australia By 6 Wickets To Draw Series 1-1
Rishabh Pant Criticised On Twitter After Posting Picture With Prithvi Shaw
Rishabh Pant Criticised On Twitter After Posting Picture With Prithvi Shaw
Mitchell Johnson Comes Up With Hilarious Caption For Virat Kohli-Marcus Stoinis Picture
Mitchell Johnson Comes Up With Hilarious Caption For Virat Kohli-Marcus Stoinis Picture
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.