Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Suspended Pending Inquiry: CoA Chief Vinod Rai

Updated: 11 January 2019 16:33 IST
Hardik Pandya's sexist comments sparked social media outrage and prompted the player to apologise.

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Suspended Pending Inquiry: CoA Chief Vinod Rai
Hardik Pandya said he "got a bit carried away". © Twitter

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Saturday. Hardik Pandya's sexist comments sparked social media outrage and prompted the player to apologise. Pandya appeared on a popular TV show with teammate K L Rahul, who was a lot more restrained in his responses to questions on women and relationships. Pandya said he "got a bit carried away" as he explained his bragging about his prowess with women on the show that aired Sunday.

On Thursday, COA chairman Vinod Rai had recommended a two-match ban for the duo.

The recommendation came a day after the 25-year-old Pandya posted his apology on social media.

"After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way," Pandya posted on Twitter.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," he added.

Pandya, who was in the squad that beat Australia for the first time in an away Test series, boasted about his success with multiple women.

"You are just watching and observing how they move as I said I am a little from the black side (influenced by West Indies culture) so I have to see how they (women) move first," he said.

Pandya also said he had bragged to his parents after losing his virginity.

He was quickly slammed for his views on women.

Later on Thursday, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry called for an inquiry to find out whether or not the two sought permission from the BCCI to appear on the show, and if yes, Chaudhry wants to know who gave them the permission.

"The provisions of the earlier contracts and the practice in place would have required these contracted players to seek permission to appear on the show. Was such a permission sought? Was such a permission granted? If so, by whom?" he asked.

Pandya and Rahul also caused a social media stir for comments on the same show when they said current India skipper Virat Kohli was a better batsman than the country's cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Lokesh Rahul Hardik Pandya Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 1st ODI
