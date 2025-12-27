In a Boxing Day miracle for the visitors, England secured a famous victory over Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by 4 wickets on Saturday. While the Ashes urn had already been retained by Australia following their 3-0 lead, the result comes as a welcome boost for England, as the Melbourne win is the tourists' first in Australia in 19 Test matches. This result also has massive ramifications for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 points table. Before this match, Australia held a flawless 100% points percentage (PCT). This defeat marks their first loss of the cycle, finally opening the door for the chasing teams.

Despite the loss, Australia remain comfortably top of the table, but their PCT has dropped from a perfect 100% to 85.71%. They still look certain to reach the final, but the gap between them and New Zealand has narrowed.

For England, the victory sees Ben Stokes' men accumulate a total of 12 points in the current cycle, but they have a long road ahead. Moving up to a PCT of 35.18%, they remain in 7th place, still trailing India and the top five by a significant margin.

New Zealand and South Africa are the teams to benefit the most from Australia's slip-up. With the Aussies finally dropping points, the race for the top spot (and the psychological advantage it brings) is officially back on.

India, at present, sit in 6th place with a PCT of 48.15%. With Australia and New Zealand looking strong, India will need a near-perfect run in their upcoming series to break into the top two. England, having added another win to their tally, haven't leapfrogged India yet will be pushing to surpass them in the coming games.

The final Test of the Ashes series moves to the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) starting on January 4th. Australia will be looking to re-establish their dominance, while England will hope to carry this momentum to further improve their standing in the WTC table.