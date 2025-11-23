Australia's star opening batter Travis Head proved that he can do as much damage in Test cricket as he does in limited overs, smashing the second-fastest century in Ashes history, reaching 100 in just 69 balls on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Perth on Saturday. Head's heroics were pivotal to Australia winning the contest in Perth, wrapping up the match in just 2 days. Seeing Head's heroics, his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Abhishek Sharma and former India coach Ravi Shastri couldn't keep calm.

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist holds the record for the fastest century in an Ashes match, reaching the three-figure mark in 57 balls in 2006. Head's century in 69 balls was the joint-third fastest for Australia in Tests, equalling David Warner's century against India in Perth in 2011.

Shastri, in a post on X, recalled Head's smashing knock against India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, which also took place in November, as he bowed down to the Australia star.

"Travis Head... two years ago, you plunged my country into silence. And today, you have done it again, in the best format of the game, in blistering fashion, with one of the great innings. Take a bow. England... that was special," Shastri wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Abhishek, who is also one of the most devastating openers in world cricket, shared an Instagram story for Head, lauding the batter's effortless knock.

"When Trav gets going, it looks effortless. A top-class ton and a proper statement," Abhishek wrote on an Instagram story.

Head, during his innings against England, completed 4,000 runs in the longest format. He has slammed 4107 runs in 61 Test matches at an average of 42.34 and a strike rate of 68.74. He has 10 hundreds and 20 fifties under his belt.

He has also completed 1,000 Test runs against England. The opening batter has smashed 1,054 runs in 14 Tests, at an average of 42.16, with three centuries and five fifties in 26 innings at a strike rate of over 73.

Head also became the first opener to hit four (or more) sixes in an innings in Ashes Tests.

