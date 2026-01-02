Australia batter Travis Head is likely to skip the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL), with his focus shifting toward the fifth and final Ashes Test against England, as well as the T20 World Cup in February. While some Australian players from the current Ashes squad are set to join their respective BBL franchises following the Sydney Test, starting January 4, Head hinted that he will not be part of the Adelaide Strikers for the latter stages of the season.

When asked about his plans, Head indicated that he would need some time away in January, especially with a packed schedule on the horizon.

"Probably unlikely with the emotional drain of an Ashes series, and what's coming up in terms of the World Cup," Head told the Daily Telegraph.

Head, who leads the batting charts in the ongoing Test series with 437 runs in four matches, insisted that a series as intense as the Ashes takes a significant emotional toll.

"You go into every series wanting to have a good contribution. I felt like I've been close to that and played really well. And the emotional drain of actually being in an Ashes series and playing it is always tough," he added.

The southpaw also raised questions regarding the heavy workload players are currently facing.

"So I think it's important to go into a World Cup fresh, but we'll see where we get to though. It's a concern with how much we've already been playing and how much time we've got on the road," said Head.

Head has been in scorching form this series, having slotted in as an opener at Perth after Usman Khawaja dealt with back issues that saw him move down the order. Since then, Head has thrived at the top, blasting a 69-ball ton in Perth to finish that Test in just two days, a marathon 170 to help seal the Ashes in Adelaide, and top-scoring with a gritty 46 in the second innings at the MCG-a surface where pacers were "spitting venom" and runs were notoriously hard to come by.