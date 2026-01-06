A destructive Travis Head said Tuesday he would likely remain opener for Australia in future after a sensational Ashes series highlighted by three centuries. The 32-year-old has been superb since moving to the top of the order in the second innings of the first Test in Perth due to Usman Khawaja's back injury. After a match-winning 123 there he cracked 170 at Adelaide and followed it up with a power-packed 163 in Sydney to put Australia in a strong position in the fifth and final Test. They have a 134-run lead with three wickets in hand heading into day four.

The hosts have already won the series and Head has played a central role.

"I've enjoyed it, it's been good and very pleased to be able to contribute the way I have here," Head said after hitting a 12th Test century.

"Something like 600 runs now (in the series). I'm not normally the one that's doing the heavy lifting as such.

"The likes of Marnus (Labuschagne) and Smudge (Steve Smith) over the last period of time have been the heavy-lifters and the guys that have really, really driven games, and Davey (Warner).

"I've been very lucky to bat around those guys. So nice to pull my finger out and help them out on the other side."

Asked if it was a no-brainer that he remains at the top, particularly with Khawaja retiring after the Sydney Test, he replied: "Probably likely.

"But again, this rolling order and where we think guys are going to match up and where we're going to fit guys in is still where my head's at.

"And I think the leadership of the group, the selectors, we've been pretty open about that -- how we match up and and how we want to best suit this team.

"I've always said I'm happy either way."

Stand-in skipper Smith was also on fire Tuesday, hitting a 37th career hundred to be unbeaten on 129.

The 36-year-old has been non-committal on his long-term future, but Head said he believed Smith would play on while he was enjoying himself.

"I think he prides himself on obviously his batting ability, but he also brings a lot in leadership," he said.

"I think he prides himself on his leadership and he's done a fantastic job when he has done that, so I think that's also a motivation to continue.

"It feels that way. He's just wanting to contribute to this team and win as many Tests as possible. And while he's enjoying it, he's going to hang around."

