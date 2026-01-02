One of the finest servants of Australian cricket in the longest format, Usman Khawaja, confirmed his retirement on Friday, with the 5th Ashes Test to be his last. Khawaja, who is the first Muslim Test cricketer to have played for Australia, shared some intriguing insights into the early days of his career, where he would constantly be targeted by local media and certain teammates. Ahead of the Sydney Test, Khawaja revealed that he still has to face unjust criticism due to his background and race.

Khawaja will hang up his boots after playing his 88th Test for Australia, starting Sunday, having already accumulated over 6000 runs in the format. Statistically, Khawaja has been one of the finest opening batters for Australia, yet he claims that he has been treated 'differently' in comparison to other players in the team.

"I have always felt a little bit different, even now. I am a coloured cricketer. The Australian cricket team is, in my opinion, that is our best team. It is our pride and joy. But I have also felt very different in a lot of respects, different by the way I have been treated, different in how things have happened," Khawaja said in the press conference as he confirmed his retirement.

"I had back spasms and that is something I could not control. But the way the media and the past players came out and attacked me, I could have copped it for two days, but I copped it for about five days straight," Khawaja added.

It was 2011 that Khawaja made his Test debut for Australia. The left-handed batter revealed that discrimination hasn't entirely vanished from Australian society. Even today, he has to face that to some extent.

"There is still a little bit out there, which I still have to fight every single day, which is the frustrating thing for me. I can give you a countless number of guys who play golf the day before and have been injured," Khawaja said.