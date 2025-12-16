Police armed with rifles will be part of a beefed up security presence at the third Test between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval after the Bondi Beach shooting attack, officials said. South Australia state Premier Peter Malinauskas said extra measures would be in place for the Ashes clash that starts on Wednesday, although there was no intelligence pointing to an elevated threat level. "Given the events that have occurred in Sydney, there will be additional protocols put in place at Adelaide Oval," he said late Monday.

"This is done only as a precautionary measure, but it is appropriate that we are an increasing sense of alertness just at the moment."

An attack by a father and son on a Jewish celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday killed 15 people with dozens injured.

One of the assailants was killed, while the other is in a critical condition in hospital.

South Australia Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said special security-response police, armed with rifles, would be present in and around the Adelaide Oval during the Test.

"There's a balance between the concern about police officers carrying rifles in and about the community, balanced with the need for us to be able to effectively respond to an event, should an event occur and these officers are specifically trained for that purpose," he said.

But Stevens stressed it was a precautionary measure and there was no increased threat level.

"There's no intelligence at this time to indicate that there are any increased levels of threat or security risks around the cricket or any other community event," he said.

"But notwithstanding that, we apply a level of diligence to make sure that people attending can do so with that confidence that they are attending a safe and well-managed event."

Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board released a joint statement to pay tribute to the victims of the Bondi tragedy, saying they were "horrified".

"All of our thoughts are with the victims, their friends and families, the Jewish community and the people of Australia at this deeply distressing time," they said.

"Our condolences go out to all those affected."

Players from both sides are expected to wear black armbands during the Test.

