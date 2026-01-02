Not the kind of player who sticks to the script, veteran Australia batter Usman Khawaja didn't hold back as he attended the press conference ahead of his final Test for Australia. The southpaw, attending a press conference ahead of the final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, announced his retirement from international cricket. But the media chat wasn't about his runs, or on-field career, but rather racism, Islamophobia, and other issues in Australia. Khawaja delivered a searingly honest analysis of the cultural and political forces that he believes tried to suppress his career. In an emotional address, Khawaja confronted the "double standards" he faced since the start of the Ashes assignment, linking recent media scrutiny to a lifetime of battling racial stereotypes.

Khawaja acknowledged that his willingness to speak on global human rights and domestic politics has made him an easy target of critics. Addressing the backlash over his outspoken nature, he remained unapologetic about his stance on the conflict in Palestine.

"I understand that I've talked about certain issues outside cricket which leaves me exposed, and a lot of people don't like that," Khawaja said in the press conference on Friday. "I still find it hard when I say that everyone deserves freedom and that Palestinians deserve freedom and equal rights, and why that's a big issue. But I get it because I put myself out there."

He went further, calling out right-wing politicians whom he accuses of creating a divide in the Australian society.

"Even when we get to Australian politics, and we get all these right-wing politicians that are anti-immigration and (fuel) Islamophobia, and I speak up against them, I know that people don't love that. But I feel like I have to because while these guys are trying to divide and create hate... I'm doing the exact opposite."

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja used his retirement speech to take aim at “right wing politicians” and their rhetoric on mass immigration and Islam, defending his views by appealing to inclusivity and pointing to his own background and mixed race family as an example. pic.twitter.com/IaesxmVUMB — Australians vs. The Agenda (@ausvstheagenda) January 2, 2026

Anticipating the reaction to his comments, he issued a blunt warning to his detractors: "Don't gaslight me."

"I know people will be saying, 'Uzzy's here, he's playing the race card again.' I know people are trying to nail me," he added. "This stuff happens all the time-we see it and we just don't talk about it."

As Khawaja, a veteran of what would be his 88th Test in Sydney, says farewell to the game, he wants the journey of the 'next Khawaja' to be easier than his was.

"I didn't want to talk about this, but I just want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be different. I want him or her to be treated all the same, not have racial stereotypes over who they might be."