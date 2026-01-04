Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has mapped out his vision for the next Ashes battle in England in 2027, backing a largely familiar core after Australia comfortably retained the urn at home against England. Speaking on 7 Cricket, the 51-year-old made only minimal changes to the current Test setup, placing his faith in the experience and durability of senior campaigners Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon. Both endured injury setbacks during the ongoing 2025–26 Ashes, with Lyon featuring in only a couple of Tests and Smith missing one match, but have firmly dismissed retirement speculation, and their proven success in English conditions further strengthened Ponting's stance.

Ponting also threw his support behind Pat Cummins to continue leading the side through to 2027, naming him captain of his predicted squad designed to balance established performers with emerging talent.

Alex Carey was retained as wicketkeeper in Ponting's predicted lineup. With 47 Tests and over 2,400 runs, Carey has evolved into a reliable lower-order batter and a steady presence behind the stumps, particularly during high-pressure Ashes encounters in both England and Australia.

The most notable inclusion was uncapped youngster Campbell Kellaway, whom Ponting identified as a long-term investment for Australian cricket. He also reiterated his backing of Cameron Green despite a modest run of form in the current series, while suggesting Josh Inglis could play a pivotal role in the 2027 contest.

Ponting believes Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will continue to be central to Australia's plans, while fast bowlers Scott Boland and Jhye Richardson remain locked in a battle for a permanent spot in the playing XI.

Ricky Ponting's predicted Australia squad for Ashes 2027: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey (wk), Scott Boland, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Campbell Kellaway, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Beau Webster, Oliver Peake.

