The fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England witnessed a major controversy after Brydon Carse dismissed Mitchell Starc on Day 1 of the encounter on Friday. Starc was dismissed for 1 after he mishit a lofted drive off Carse's bowling to Ben Stokes at mid-off. However, replays indicated that the England fast bowler may have overstepped. The third umpire, Ahsan Raza, took a look at the bowler's foot as Starc walked back to the dressing room, but he ultimately decided to rule in England's favor. The decision left some fans on social media fuming, and even Australian great Mark Waugh was not convinced that the bowler had stayed behind the line.

"I cannot see how he's got any part of that shoe behind the line, unless my eyes are gone. I can't pay that ... I can't see it," Waugh said on commentary.

"That's tighter than a second coat of paint. At first point of contact, I can't see that is behind that white line; any part of his heel. It masquerades a terrific bit of cricket by Carse himself, and the captain Ben Stokes (with) the strategy to promote (Starc) with that shot," former Australia spinner Kerry O'Keeffe added.

Coming to the match, Australia held a 46-run lead on day one of the Boxing Day Test after the hosts were bowled out for 152 and England replied with an even limper 110. A record 20 wickets fell on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The last time 20 or more wickets fell on the first day of an Ashes Test in Australia was back in 1901-02-an era where cricket was played on uncovered pitches.

After England won the toss and opted to field first, Josh Tongue led the way with the best Boxing Day figures since Ian Botham took 5-41 on this day in 1986. He also became the first English bowler since 1998 to claim a five-wicket haul at the MCG.

(With IANS inputs)