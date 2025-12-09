Former England captain has reflected on Mark Wood's fresh injury setback after the pacer has been ruled out of the remaining Ashes Tests, saying the seamer's body just keeps "letting him down". Wood only returned to action in the first Test in Perth after eight months out following knee surgery. The 35-year-old subsequently suffered swelling in the same left knee and was forced to miss the second Test. He will now return home to begin rehabilitation and recovery.

"It is a huge blow to the team and the individual. The team because you want all your bowlers available, especially going into the final three Tests that are one after another. We have had big gaps so far, but after the third Test, they come thick and fast. England may not have been able to go with Wood and Jofra Archer again, but if Archer needed a rest, Wood could have come in and that is not possible now," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Before the Perth Test, Wood had not played red-ball cricket for England in 15 months due to an elbow injury followed by knee surgery. He is one of the fastest bowlers to ever play for England; Wood has taken 119 wickets in 38 Tests since making his debut in 2015. He was part of the team that won the Ashes in 2015, lifted the 2019 50-over World Cup and was in the England squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2022.

"It is also a blow for Wood, who is such a likeable lad that gives it absolutely everything every time he plays for England. He is so popular in that team but his body just keeps letting him down. He has come back from yet another injury after eight, nine months in rehab, hamstring goes in the warm-up game, knee goes in the first Test and now back for more rehab. It's soul-destroying for him.

"He has been around for a decade and played 38 Tests. He will be very down at the moment and I hope it's not the last we see of him in Tests. He turns 36 next month and at that age it is very difficult to keep coming back from injuries," Hussain added.

