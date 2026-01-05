Joe Root said he would love to return for another Ashes tour of Australia after his superb 160 in the fifth Test on Monday, with the English veteran showing few signs of slowing down. The 35-year-old stroked his second century of the series in Sydney for his 41st Test hundred, level in third place on the all-time list with Australian great Ricky Ponting. Root, the second highest Test run-scorer behind India great Sachin Tendulkar, struck 15 fours in his 242-ball stay to help England post 384 in their first innings. Root will be 39 when England next tour Australia and pundits believed this was likely his final farewell, with a salute to the all corners of the ground when he walked off reinforcing the impression.

But Root suggested that may not be the case.

"I think you might be looking into it a little bit too much," he said when asked if it was a final goodbye to Australia.

"I just felt like we've had some amazing support throughout this series, and we've not been able to achieve what we set out to as a group.

"But at no point has that (support) ever wavered, and that's never wavered whenever I've come out here on tour, it's been exceptional. And it's a way of saying thank you, really."

Asked directly if he would be back in four years, Root replied: "Who knows? We'll see. I'd love to, but we'll see how things unfold in time."

His 160 was his second ton of the series after his majestic unbeaten 138 in the day-night Test at Brisbane which ended his three-figure drought in Australia over three previous Ashes tours.

Only Tendulkar, with 51 centuries, and South Africa's Jacques Kallis, who has 45, have passed three figures more times than Root.

Tendulkar's record 15,921 Test runs also appears within reach of Root, who currently has 13,937.

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann hailed Root as "the best player outside of Bradman" following his exploits on Monday.

"I've said it before, once he ticked off the hundred in Australia, he'll be the greatest player outside of Bradman, statistically," Lehmann said on ABC radio.

"He'll break all the records. He'll beat Tendulkar, he'll make more hundreds than anyone else. And it'll take a lot of catching because he's quite fit."

