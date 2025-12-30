Australian cricket team batter Travis Head weighed in on the controversy surrounding England's mid-Ashes trip to Noosa, where some cricketers were spotted drinking alcohol. Head suggested that the episode has been exaggerated by the chatter around it and even joked that he was "jealous" of England players' short getaway during such a demanding Ashes series. Following Australia's loss to England in the fourth Ashes Test, Head was asked about the incident and said such breaks are not uncommon on long tours like the Ashes, adding that the reactions have gone a bit too far.

"I am jealous. Everyone else has made a lot more out of it than what it should have been. We've done the same thing on past tours, so I didn't really have an issue with it," Head said. "What you do in your personal time is up to you. I know we live a high-profile life and some people are more high-profile than others and get themselves in situations, but at the end of the day, it's a bit stiff," he added.

Head said he reached out to England's Ben Duckett after a social media video surfaced before the Melbourne Test that appeared to show Duckett intoxicated.

England's managing director, Rob Key, mentioned that the board had initiated an investigation following reports of players drinking heavily during a break in Noosa, a beach town, between the second and third Tests.

A viral social media video also appeared to show England opener Duckett intoxicated, prompting increased scrutiny of the team and the batter in particular.

"I get on with Ducky well and reached out to him to see if he was going alright. Everyone is still human. What you do in your personal time is up to you. I know we live a high-profile life and some people are more high-profile than others. At the end of the day, it is a bit stiff, but I don't think there is any real issue."

England's four-night trip to Noosa followed their 2-0 deficit in the Ashes series after losses in Perth and Brisbane.

It was reported that several players spent a significant amount of their time drinking on the Queensland coast and also on two prior days in Brisbane, where the second Test was held.

(With IANS inputs)