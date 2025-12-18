England had a review reinstated following a major controversy over 'Snicko technology' during Day 1 of the third Ashes Test against Australia. Controversy erupted when the Australia batter survived an early chance in the innings when he flashed at a delivery from Josh Tongue in the 63rd over. Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith completed the catch behind the stumps and he was confident in his appeal along with other England fielders. However, umpire Ahsan Raza turned it down and England quickly went for a review. There was a spike shown on the 'Snickometer' but it appeared 2-3 frames before the ball passed the bat. The third umpire was not convinced and he ruled in Australia's favour while explaining that the ball had "gone well under" the bat: "There's a clear gap, no spike."

What England did next

However, the England team management was not convinced by the decision and according to ESPNcricinfo, head coach Brendon McCullum and team manager Wayne Bentley held talks with the match referee Jeff Crowe after the end of play on Day 1. The England Cricket Board (ECB) also requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to review their systems. Even Carey, who went on to score 106, admitted that he thought that he had hit the ball.

“I felt something when it went past,” Carey said. “In the moment you just trust the process, but it did feel like one of those where the players knew more than the screen was showing.”

Apology from 'Snicko' operator

BBG Sports, the supplier of the 'Snicko technology, suggested that an operator had "selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing" and took "full responsibility for the error". The apology also resulted in England bowling coach David Saker expressing his doubts about the technology.

"We shouldn't be talking about this after a day's play, it should just be better than that," Saker said. "In this day and age, you'd think the technology is good enough to pick things up like that."