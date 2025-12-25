Australian speedster Sean Abbott is eyeing a comeback to the Test side after recovering from a hamstring injury. The right-arm pacer was also part of the Baggy Greens' Ashes Squad for the opening Test against England, which the hosts won by eight wickets in Perth. A veteran of 57 international white-ball games, Abbott has been on the edge of the Test squad for some time, and while remaining positive, that cherished Baggy Green continues to elude him - for now. "The timing was really poor. I'll admit that," Abbott told reporters ahead of his return for the Sydney Sixers on Boxing Day, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"I was only in the Test squad for the first Test. I won't make any assumptions around selections after that, but ... I think I can speak on behalf of a lot of Australian cricketers that being involved in an Ashes series is the pinnacle in our sport, something that you dream of being a part of as a kid, and I still do," Abbott added.

The 34-year-old speedster revealed that he didn't realise the extent of his injury against Victoria until he underwent scans.

"Throughout the last six weeks I haven't felt injured at all so the main challenge that I've experienced is feeling like I'm not being held back by anything. I'm just trying to tell myself to slow down a bit at times," he said.

"Hunger has never been an issue with me. "I'm pretty proud of myself that I've always been pretty good at being able to compartmentalise and focus on the next thing and step out of the situation and see for what it is, and realise some other opportunities that I've had," Abbott said.

Abbott added that he has signed with Surrey to play in County Cricket and hopes for a Test comeback for Australia.

"From next season, there's 20-odd Tests. I've signed on to play with Surrey (in county cricket), so I'm really excited to go and get in the four-day grind and play a bit of T20 cricket as well. I feel like my game is in a pretty good position to play well and do a role if I get that call-up to the Test squad one day," he added.

