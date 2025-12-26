England batter Harry Brook has completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket, becoming the fastest player in history to reach the milestone in terms of balls faced. Brook, England's vice-captain, achieved the feat during the fourth Ashes Test-the prestigious Boxing Day fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). During the first innings, he delivered a vital counter-attack after England were reduced to 16/4, scoring a 34-ball 41 featuring two fours and two sixes. However, as has been the case throughout the series, a promising knock was cut short, this time by Scott Boland.

In 34 Tests, Brook has amassed 3,034 runs at an average of 54.17, with 10 centuries and 14 fifties across 57 innings, maintaining a strike rate of over 86. Reaching the landmark in just 3,468 deliveries, Brook is the fastest to the milestone by balls faced. He also becomes the joint second-fastest England player to reach 3,000 runs, equaling Denis Compton's mark of 57 innings. The overall record for the fewest innings to reach 3,000 runs is held by Australian icon Don Bradman, who achieved it in just 33 innings.

Fastest to 3000 Test runs (by balls faced)

3468 - Harry Brook*

3610 - Adam Gilchrist

4047 - David Warner

4095 - Rishabh Pant

4129 - Virender Sehwag

This year, Brook has scored 753 runs in 10 Tests and 17 innings at an average of 44.29, with a strike rate of over 82, including two centuries, four fifties and a best score of 158.

Currently, during his Ashes series debut, Brook is the fifth-highest run-getter, scoring 214 runs in seven innings at 30.57, with a strike rate over 78, including his best score of 52, his solitary fifty, at Perth during the first Test. His first Aussie Test tour has seen him showcase some glimpses of promise.

Meanwhile, England elected to bowl first, and a five-wicket haul from Josh Tongue (5/45) bowled out Australia for just 152 in the first innings.

Tongue made history, becoming the first bowler from his team to take a five-wicket haul in the prestigious Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 21st century, playing a crucial role in cutting short Australia's innings to just two sessions.

Tongue produced the aggression, ruthlessness and venom that England fans had been waiting for. Having already lost the Ashes Test series and extending their wait for their first triumph in Australia since 2010/11, England and particularly Tongue, came to MCG for the prestigious fixture with vengeance in their eyes. Playing for the Three Lions badge on the chest, Tongue played for the fiery English pride, which has suffered many wounds in Australia since their last Ashes series win there, having been winless in the last 18 Tests there.

Darren Gough and Dean Headley took a five-for at the MCG in 1998.

England ended their day by huffing and puffing their way to 110 all out, with Brook top-scoring and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) grinding it out as Michael Neser (4/45) and Scott Boland (3/30) made merry.

Australia ended the day at 4/0, leading by 46 runs.