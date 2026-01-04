Australian cricket team batter Usman Khawaja announced his retirement from Test cricket in an emotional speech ahead of the fifth Ashes Test match against England. During his speech, Khawaja criticised racial stereotypes in Australian cricket and even claimed that he was treated differently throughtout his career. The left-handed batter added that the battle is still ongoing and hinted that some of the criticism that he faced for his Ashes preparation had racial undertones. However, former England cricket team spinner Monty Panesar responded to Khawaja's comments and said that he never experienced racial discrimination during his international career. Panesar said that he always felt strongly supported by his teammates as well as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“Thankfully, I never faced any racial discrimination while playing for England. I always received strong support from the team and the board. They were very supportive," Panesar told IANS.

Earlier, Khawaja made major revelations while announcing his retirement.

"I've always felt a little bit different, even now. I am a coloured cricketer, and the Australian cricket team is, in my opinion, the greatest national team. It's our pride and joy. But I've also felt very different by the way I've been treated and by how certain things have happened," Khawaja told the media.

Khawaja spoke at length about the criticism that he faced for playing golf ahead of the Perth Test.

"I had back spasms, and it was something I couldn't control. The way the media and the past players came out and attacked me, I could have copped it for two days, but I copped it for about five days straight."

"These are the same racial stereotypes I've grown up with my whole life. We obviously haven't fully moved past them, because I've never seen anyone being treated like that in the Australian cricket team before, not for the uncontrollables the way you guys went at me," Khawaja said.