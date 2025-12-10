Down 2-0 in the ongoing tour, the visiting England side is currently enjoying a mini-series break on a beach at Noosa, a coastal town in Queensland. After heavy defeats in Perth and Brisbane, it would take England a monumental effort to reclaim the Ashes from here. However, the England team just can't seem to catch a break as a funny incident has come into light, involving Brydon Carse, Harry Brook and Zak Crawley. According to a report by Cricket Et Al's writer Cameron Ponsonby, Ponsonby recalled an embarrassing incident at a riverside cafe in Perth where the first Test was played last month.

Ponsonby, in his latest report, revealed that the trio went for brunch and Carse "had thousands of dollars in cash in his pocket that fell out and blew across the local area."

"A scene from a cartoon, it took a community effort of mums, children and flat white drinkers to gather the notes and return them to the table of wealthy cricketers," said Ponsonby, as quoted by Fox Cricket Australia.

"They were polite, embarrassed, but the bad thing had happened anyway. The tour is going much the same way," he added.

According to ESPNcricinfo, England arrived in Noosa, the affluent resort town on the Queensland coast, on Tuesday for a four-night mini-break, and will train three times in Adelaide ahead of the third Ashes Test.

England cannot settle for anything less than a win in Adelaide since Australia only need a draw to retain the Ashes.

Australia, ahead of the third Test, is boosted as skipper Pat Cummins is poised to make his comeback in Adelaide. Cummins is set to make his international comeback in the third Ashes Test against England, having overcome his back injury issues. The 32-year-old hasn't played at the international level since the third Test against the West Indies in July.

The third Test will get underway at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.