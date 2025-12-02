In the only change from the first test, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and current Mumbai Indians (MI) star Will Jacks has been named in England's team for the second Ashes test against Australia, with the all-rounder preferred to Shoaib Bashir for the day-night match starting Thursday in Brisbane. Jacks made two test appearances in Pakistan three years ago and has been used mostly in limited-overs cricket since. With paceman Mark Wood out injured, England preferred a slow bowling option over back-up seamers Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts.

Bashir has been England's favored spinner for most of the last two years, taking 68 wickets in 19 appearances. The 22-year-old Bashir was the spare man in a squad of 12 for the first test which England lost in two days.

In other Ashes news Tuesday, Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the Brisbane test with a back injury that curtailed his involvement in the first match.

England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

